Rubish honored by Lady Huskies for senior day

The Wahpeton Lady Huskies earned their first win Tuesday, May 18 as they took down Fargo South 8-1 and finished off the home slate strong.
“It was tough to lose last season,” Senior Chloe Rubish said. “I’m going to miss the team camaraderie the most. We are all really good friends and I think it’s just fun to get out here everyday and hangout with a bunch of great girls everyday.”
Rubish was the only senior honored for senior day and she had a great day on the court. She won both her singles and doubles matches. She defeated Kelly Emerson of Fargo South 6-0 and 6-2 in her singles match and partnered with Abby Boelke and won 6-3 and 6-2.
Head Coach Amanda Lunsetter has coached Rubish for over six years and knows the program will miss her deeply next season.
“She’s really become quite the leader on our team,” Lunsetter said about Rubish. “I’ve asked her what she needed from her senior year, and she said she’s ready for whatever, so I like that she’s really come around both as a leader and as a player. She’s been real proactive in making sure that she’s the voice for the team.”
Lunsetter also liked how she could trust Rubish both on and off the court.
“She definitely maintains high standards,” Lunsetter said. “She not only does well on the court, but in the classroom as well, and that is what represents Huskies’ tennis.”
The Huskies will head to Grand Forks Central High School for their last regular season meet Thursday, May 20. They will participate in the Eastern Dakota Conference tournament starting Friday, May 28.
