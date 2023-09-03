VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Wahpeton bounced back in a big way after posting a dud in its home opener vs. West Fargo Horace, hitting Interstate 29 on Thursday, Aug. 31, for a back-and-forth road match against the Hi-Liners. The Huskies took Valley City to five sets, falling by scores of 17-25, 25-20, 11-25, 25-23 and 12-15.

"Limiting errors was a major thing. We were finding the court and communication was key," Wahpeton head coach Dominique Richels said. "We were able to talk to each other and be successful on not just killing the ball, but also finding open holes."

Rugland records 42 assists in five-set battle vs. Valley City

Addie Rugland, pictured during her junior season in 2022, is the unquestioned leader when it comes to setting her teammates up for success. The senior setter should approach 1,000 career assists later this fall.
Rugland records 42 assists in five-set battle vs. Valley City
Buy Now

Huskies senior middle hitter Ashlyn Kahler is taking advantage of opportunities when the volleyball comes her way.


Tags