Rugland records 42 assists in five-set battle vs. Valley City

Addie Rugland, pictured during her junior season in 2022, is the unquestioned leader when it comes to setting her teammates up for success. The senior setter should approach 1,000 career assists later this fall.
VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Wahpeton bounced back in a big way after posting a dud in its home opener vs. West Fargo Horace, hitting Interstate 29 on Thursday, Aug. 31, for a back-and-forth road match against the Hi-Liners. The Huskies took Valley City to five sets, falling by scores of 17-25, 25-20, 11-25, 25-23 and 12-15.
"Limiting errors was a major thing. We were finding the court and communication was key," Wahpeton head coach Dominique Richels said. "We were able to talk to each other and be successful on not just killing the ball, but also finding open holes."
Senior facilitator Addie Rugland was surgical with her setting, recording 42 assists. With how perfectly she passed the volleyball to her teammates, it's easy to forget that 2023 marks only Rugland's second season in the setter position. Rugland's impressive development has the second-year head coach Richels singing her praises.
"Addie is finding her voice a lot more with this team. The back row and the hitters are learning to trust that the second ball belongs to her. Unless she calls for help, get out of her way and she'll make something happen, " Richels said. "Even digs-wise, she's just playing well defensively and offensively. To come in last year with over 500 assists and to possibly beat that this year — especially with a team who doesn't have a whole lot of varsity experience — it's really impressive."
Senior outside hitter Kennedy Polda led the Huskies with 13 kills. Fellow seniors Ashlyn Kahler (8) and Anniesa Hasbargen (7) posted similar numbers to balance the offense. In the back row, senior Tatum Schroeder communicated well to limit errors in a crucial fourth set that Wahpeton held on to win, 25-23.
"The girls played great," Richels said. "Kennedy and Addie really stepped up as leaders. Tatum was a steady force running the backcourt. Kennedy is really coming into her own after we worked a lot in the offseason fixing some things in her attack and her approach. Ashlyn is also a great middle. We gotta find more opportunities to get her the ball, because when you're always shooting it to the outside you become quite predictable. Anniesa, our other middle, does a great job of placing the ball."
Hasbargen's contributions will be counted on heavily after Wahpeton lost promising middle hitter Lataya Lunneborg prior to the regular season due to a knee injury.
"I had to move Anniesa from the right side to the middle. She's been filling that gap and making a name for herself as far as blocking and attacks," Richels said.
Wahpeton (1-8, 0-2 EDC) returns to its home court at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, to face another solid Eastern Dakota Conference program in the Fargo Shanley Deacons (5-3, 1-1 EDC).