Saint Sue: Breckenridge basketball icon continues to serve

Sue Smith high fives one of her players while coaching in a youth basketball tournament.

 Courtesy Carol Colby

Editor’s note: This story was originally written for BreckSportsTalk.Org in Feb. 2021. Daily News is sharing it with our readers to celebrate Sue Smith’s 60th birthday, which is Friday, Nov. 4. 

Whether it’s her spiked hair or that signature jumpsuit, Sue Smith is a noticeable figure in the Breckenridge community. A vocal coach, a member of the North Dakota State College of Science Hall of Fame and a veteran educator— Smith has remained an integral part of the Twin Towns Area sports community for the latter part of three decades. Her sharp contrast between friendly candor and competitive conquest comes at the flip of a switch for the former basketball star, as she continues to put her passion on display for area youth.

Sue Smith has a special gift when it comes to teaching the game of basketball to athletes of all ages.
Sue Smith shoots a jump shot in front of a packed house during the early 1980s.
Sue Smith and daughter Lindsay share some laughs during the Rotary All-Star Game at Breckenridge High School. 
Long before Jack Johnson was finalist for Winter Sports Athlete of the Year, he was a player on Smith's first grade basketball team at St. Mary's. Pictured is a letter from Johnson to his coach dated April 2001. Johnson graduated from Breckenridge High School as a standout point guard in 2022. 
Another heartwarming letter to Sue Smith from a young Brooke Busse, who grew up to be one of the best setters in Breckenridge volleyball history. 


