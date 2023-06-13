Sanchez is lone all-conference pick for Breck baseball

Three Breckenridge baseball players saw their names included on the 2023 Heart O’ Lakes All-Conference list. The Cowboys’ lone all-conference selection was senior utility man Alex Sanchez, while freshman catcher/outfielder Jaxson Riggs and senior center fielder/pitcher Cameron Nieto were named honorable mentions.
Sanchez led the Cowboys (2-10 HOL) in RBIs (18), doubles (7), triples (3) and homers (1), while posting a .423/.500/.731 slash line across 19 games. Nieto returned from a foot injury to catch fire across 10 games, matching Sanchez with three triples and slashing .522/.645/.870 to lead the team in all three hitting categories. The duo also stole six bases each.
Riggs appeared in 18 games, compiling a healthy .370/.424/.444 batting line with four doubles, 14 RBIs and eight runs scored.
Evan Kovash, Perham, was the HOL Most Valuable Player. Ashton Detloff, Perham, was the Most Outstanding Pitcher. Perham (12-0 HOL) was also represented by all-conference selections Gage Aanenson, Ben Shumansky, Austin Schmelz and Blaiz Schmidt, along with honorable mentions Gavin Griffin, Gamble Bye, Brock Melgard and Seth Urbach. Perham won the conference for the fifth season in a row and hasn’t lost a conference game since 2018. The Yellowjackets also won Section 8AA.
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (9-3 HOL) was represented by Landon Johnson, Grant Anderson and Jordan Summers, along with honorable mentions Peyton Aas, Austin Anderson, Brody O’Keefe and Owen Hoover.
Barnesville (8-4 HOL) was represented by Carson Hagen, Asher O’Brien and Collin Morey, along with honorable mentions Quincey Morey and Jay Tschumperlin.
Frazee (6-6 HOL) was represented by Kale Ovsak and Asher Blaine, along with honorable mentions Derek Zitzow, Zach Longfors and Mark Jaroszewski.
Hawley (4-8 HOL) was represented by Thomas Slette and Jayden Ambuehl, alongside honorable mentions Ryan Sperr, Dustin Gerdes and Cael Kosmatka.
Pelican Rapids (1-11 HOL) was represented by Jack Paulson and honorable mentions Estaban Garza and Ethan Sjostrom.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.