Sanchez is lone all-conference pick for Breck baseball
Alex Sanchez gets his hands extended on an extra-base hit at the Airport Park diamonds in Wahpeton.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Three Breckenridge baseball players saw their names included on the 2023 Heart O’ Lakes All-Conference list. The Cowboys’ lone all-conference selection was senior utility man Alex Sanchez, while freshman catcher/outfielder Jaxson Riggs and senior center fielder/pitcher Cameron Nieto were named honorable mentions.

Sanchez led the Cowboys (2-10 HOL) in RBIs (18), doubles (7), triples (3) and homers (1), while posting a .423/.500/.731 slash line across 19 games. Nieto returned from a foot injury to catch fire across 10 games, matching Sanchez with three triples and slashing .522/.645/.870 to lead the team in all three hitting categories. The duo also stole six bases each.



