Sanders-Smith, Swallow lead NDSCS in 111-point game

The North Dakota State College of Science men’s basketball team continued it’s Mon-Dak Conference road trip Sunday, Jan. 30, with a 111-96 victory vs. Miles Community College in Montana. Jaquan Sanders-Smith made it rain once again with 37 points on 14-of-22 shooting, adding eight assists. Micah Swallow recorded his second consecutive game of 30 or more points, scoring 30 points on just 12 shots and making 9 of 10 free throws.
Noah Christensen was effective inside for the Wildcats, tallying 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting. Khari Broadway was steady as always from the point guard position, finishing with 16 points, three assists and three steals. Parker Jones, Logan Jedwabny and Sanders-Smith led the ‘Cats with five rebounds each. Miles was led by 28 points from Blessing Adesipe.
NDSCS had a quick turnaround, traveling to Dawson Community College to face another Mon-Dak contender in Montana. Tipoff was scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, in a matchup the Wildcats have twice won by a four-point margin this season.
The Wildcat women were also victorious vs. Miles on Sunday in a 65-49 outcome. Ambah Kowcun stepped up with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists. She knocked down four 3-pointers in the game. Arthel Massaquoi made all eight of her shots, posting a final line of 17 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Ivane Tensaie was the only other Wildcat in double figures with 14 points, four assists and three rebounds.
The Lady ‘Cats played Dawson at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Full coverage will run in Thursday’s edition of Daily News.
