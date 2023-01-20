Say it ain’t Sem: Spartans top Huskies behind 41 from star guard

Freshman point guard Brayden Steffens (10) handled the pressure, and Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph shouting commands, shining during meaningful moments of Friday’s overtime battle vs. Fargo North. Steffens scored seven points for the Huskies.
Neither team gave an inch for the majority of Friday’s Eastern Dakota Conference basketball game between the Wahpeton Huskies and Fargo North Spartans. Jeremiah Sem scored 41 points and played nearly the entire game, as the Spartans survived the “Dawg Pound” at Wahpeton High School with a 78-68 overtime win.
Caden Hockert led the Huskies with 23 points, drawing two fouls behind the 3-point line at the end of regulation, and making 3-of-6 free throws to force the extra period. Hockert was shadowed by a defender all night, shooting 6-for-22 from the field under constant duress. Jayden King was clutch for Wahpeton in the second half and finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals. Ethan Manock recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
A three-point play in the paint by King gave Wahpeton a 57-54 lead with 4:30 remaining in regulation. Sem nailed a three from the top of the key seconds later to tie it back up. Manock scored a layup and ripped down a rebound at the 3:30 mark, but Sem answered again with five straight points to give North a 62-59 lead.
Hockert was knocked down on a 20-foot jumper with 1:13 remaining. The senior shooting guard made two free throws to slice the Spartan lead to one point.
Wahpeton put Sem on the line and he missed the front end of a bonus opportunity. The ball bounced back to Wahpeton, trailing by one with 40 seconds on the clock. Hockert drew another foul behind the arc, this time at the end of the shot clock buzzer with 19.1 seconds remaining. He converted one free throw and North could not get an open look at the buzzer, heaving a weak three off the front iron to force overtime.
Manock opened the overtime period by taking a charge and scoring two points. Hockert flipped a circus shot from the floor into the hoop — but Sem was still cooking — converting a three-point play and rising up for an emphatic one-handed slam to put North up 70-66. Matthew Sem joined the party with 15 points, as North outscored Wahpeton 16-6 in OT.
Wahpeton freshman Brayden Steffens played heavy minutes, stepping into an even bigger role when Treyton Mauch was forced out of the game after taking a knee to his upper leg. Steffens scored seven points and turned the ball over just twice during the biggest game of his young and promising career. He was even tasked with advancing the ball through North’s full-court pressure with the game on the line.
Senior forward Jackson Clooten had a productive game for Wahpeton, punctuating his performance with a bank-shot three in front of the Wahpeton student section as the shot clock turned red. Clooten was 3-for-3 from the field with seven points and seven boards.
Wahpeton falls to 3-7 overall (3-8 EDC Points) and North improves to 7-4 overall (8-2 EDC Points) following Friday’s game. Certain EDC games count as two points in the standings.
Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. showdown against bordering Breckenridge will be a quick turnaround for a Wahpeton squad coming off two EDC losses to Fargo South and Fargo North. The Huskies dominated last year’s meeting with the Cowboys at North Dakota State College of Science, 65-38.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.