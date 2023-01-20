Say it ain’t Sem: Spartans top Huskies behind 41 from star guard
Freshman point guard Brayden Steffens (10) handled the pressure, and Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph shouting commands, shining during meaningful moments of Friday’s overtime battle vs. Fargo North. Steffens scored seven points for the Huskies.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Neither team gave an inch for the majority of Friday’s Eastern Dakota Conference basketball game between the Wahpeton Huskies and Fargo North Spartans. Jeremiah Sem scored 41 points and played nearly the entire game, as the Spartans survived the “Dawg Pound” at Wahpeton High School with a 78-68 overtime win.

Caden Hockert (4) guards Peder Haugo (21) on the perimeter. 

Caden Hockert led the Huskies with 23 points, drawing two fouls behind the 3-point line at the end of regulation, and making 3-of-6 free throws to force the extra period. Hockert was shadowed by a defender all night, shooting 6-for-22 from the field under constant duress. Jayden King was clutch for Wahpeton in the second half and finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals. Ethan Manock recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Ethan Manock (23) played some of his best basketball in the overtime period Friday, but it wasn't enough, as the Spartans handed Wahpeton a 10-point loss.


