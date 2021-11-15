Schafer shares Powerade Outstanding Athlete honors

Blake Schafer (right) was named Offensive MVP of the 2021 Wahpeton Huskies football team after posting the best passing season in program history.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Blake Schafer became the second Wahpeton player to earn 2021 North Dakota Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete honors Friday, Nov. 12 at the Dakota Bowl. He shared the award with Brit Senftner of Bismarck St. Mary’s.

Schafer follows Anaka Lysne (golf) as the first Wahpeton athletes to receive the award since Tylee Irwin in 2016-17 (basketball) and Ryan Smith (football) in 2009-10.

Schafer set Wahpeton High School records with 2,760 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns, leading the Huskies to the North Dakota 11A Football Playoffs. Schafer scored seven total touchdowns vs. Turtle Mountain, led the Huskies to a 28-21 road win at Devils Lake and scored five touchdowns in Wahpeton’s first win over Grand Forks Red River in over a decade.

Schafer and his top red zone threat, Caden Kappes, were both named to the North Dakota 11A All-State Team along with prolific pass catcher and tackler Beau Arenstein. Kappes set school records in receiving yards (879) and receiving touchdowns (19). The trio was joined by Hunter Owens and Tori Uhlich on the All-Eastern Dakota Conference team.

Jacob DeVries, Jackson Clooten, Nathan Worrel, Thomas Allrich, Josh Beyer, Connor Rosenberg and Riley Schmit were All-EDC honorable mentions.

Burlsworth Character Award - Jacob DeVries

Boumont Award - Blake Schafer

Lance Sannes Award - Chase Wickoren

Scout Team Offensive MVP - Bjorn Kubela

Scout Team Defensive MVP - Omar Martinez

Special Teams MVP - Treyton Mauch

Offensive MVP - Blake Schafer

Defensive MVP - Caden Kappes

Most Improved - Connor Rosenberg

