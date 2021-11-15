Schafer shares Powerade Outstanding Athlete honors

Blake Schafer became the second Wahpeton player to earn 2021 North Dakota Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete honors Friday, Nov. 12 at the Dakota Bowl. He shared the award with Brit Senftner of Bismarck St. Mary’s.
Schafer follows Anaka Lysne (golf) as the first Wahpeton athletes to receive the award since Tylee Irwin in 2016-17 (basketball) and Ryan Smith (football) in 2009-10.
Schafer set Wahpeton High School records with 2,760 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns, leading the Huskies to the North Dakota 11A Football Playoffs. Schafer scored seven total touchdowns vs. Turtle Mountain, led the Huskies to a 28-21 road win at Devils Lake and scored five touchdowns in Wahpeton’s first win over Grand Forks Red River in over a decade.
Schafer and his top red zone threat, Caden Kappes, were both named to the North Dakota 11A All-State Team along with prolific pass catcher and tackler Beau Arenstein. Kappes set school records in receiving yards (879) and receiving touchdowns (19). The trio was joined by Hunter Owens and Tori Uhlich on the All-Eastern Dakota Conference team.
Jacob DeVries, Jackson Clooten, Nathan Worrel, Thomas Allrich, Josh Beyer, Connor Rosenberg and Riley Schmit were All-EDC honorable mentions.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.