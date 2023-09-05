Schmitty's Senior Spotlight: Luke Christensen, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy basketball

Luke Christensen (left) dribbles the ball at the top of the key during a 2023 high school basketball game at Breckenridge High School. Christensen opted to continue his hoops career at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy back in 2020, a decision driven in part by its faith-based curriculum. The former St. Mary's (Breckenridge) student is now a key senior for the Comets, a heavily-favored team in the 2023-24 Section 6A conversation.
Luke Christensen transferred his talents from Breckenridge to Hillcrest Lutheran Academy as a freshman. Instead of following in the footsteps of his older brother, Breckenridge’s all-time leading scorer Noah Christensen, his other older brother, Heart O' Lakes all-conference forward Jonah Christensen, and his oldest brother, Breckenridge Cowboys head basketball coach Jordan Christensen, Luke is charting his own course in sports and Christian faith.
The 6-foot-10 senior is poised for a dominant campaign with a strong Comets program that posted a 20-8 overall record last season.
While local fans certainly miss his skills on the local hardwood, Luke has kept in touch with former teammates and remains active at offseason open gyms in Breckenridge. Luke is the son of Jim and Francine. He is also the older brother of Levi, a talented sophomore athlete at Breckenridge High School
Favorite Part About Attending Hillcrest:
Luke: Getting to learn about God all day, the environment and getting to know kids from all over the country and the world. We have dorms so we get kids from Norway, Brazil, Korea — all over.
2023-24 Season Goals:
Luke: Win a section title and make the state tournament. Have fun.
Future Goals:
Luke: Play college basketball, complete a four-year degree.
Favorite Hobbies:
Luke: Wakesurfing in the summer, snowmobiling in the winter.
Go-to Music Selections:
Luke: “Come See Me Now” by Rod Wave, a lot of country — Zach Bryan, OverTime.
Basketball Mentors:
Luke: My brother Noah has made a really big impact on getting my game a lot better. Coach Ryan Garvin (Hillcrest) and coach Greg Kahler (South Dakota Identity).