Schmitty's Senior Spotlight: Luke Christensen, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy basketball

Luke Christensen (left) dribbles the ball at the top of the key during a 2023 high school basketball game at Breckenridge High School. Christensen opted to continue his hoops career at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy back in 2020, a decision driven in part by its faith-based curriculum. The former St. Mary's (Breckenridge) student is now a key senior for the Comets, a heavily-favored team in the 2023-24 Section 6A conversation.

Luke Christensen transferred his talents from Breckenridge to Hillcrest Lutheran Academy as a freshman. Instead of following in the footsteps of his older brother, Breckenridge’s all-time leading scorer Noah Christensen, his other older brother, Heart O' Lakes all-conference forward Jonah Christensen, and his oldest brother, Breckenridge Cowboys head basketball coach Jordan Christensen, Luke is charting his own course in sports and Christian faith.

The 6-foot-10 senior is poised for a dominant campaign with a strong Comets program that posted a 20-8 overall record last season.

