Schreiber, Wienbar place in HOL tourney

The seven Heart of Lakes schools were completing in the conference end-of-the-year tournament. The Cowboys finished in fourth place Thursday, May 20 and fourth for the season.
Max Nietztke finished with an 86, which included a 15 foot birdie putt on the par-4 hole No. 6 that hit the back of the cup, popped straight up and back into the hole. His round was good for 10th place in today’s tournament.
Season-long All-Conference honors went to Dawson Wienbar in ninth place overall and Seth Schreiber in 12th place. Both Jace Loehr and Spencer Boeson shot season low scores.
The day started out with rain and continued to rain heavily through the noon hour.
The last six holes of the tournament were played in 80 degrees of sunshine humid weather with a slight breeze.
The boys had a very good attitude today with adverse conditions and played with grit. Next up for the Cowboys is section 6A golf tournament in Perham June 7-8.
