Schuler looks to shine in first state tournament

Breckenridge Cowgirls’ sophomore golfer Kennedy Schuler is looking to make a big splash in the state tournament.
Schuler had a morning practice session Monday, June 14 and “felt good” for most of her holes.
“I put more time this season into my driving,” Schuler said. “I probably should have put more time into my putting but driving is what I focused on this year.”
Schuler said her swing felt “tight” to start the year but said she likes the way her swing developed since the start of the season. Going into the first round Tuesday, June 15, Schuler feels a bit stressed before this week’s tournament.
“It’s a lot of pressure going into this tournament. I’m just going to try and have fun,” she said. “The best of the best are there, that’s what I think is cool, everyone that’s the best in this state.”
Schuler’s moment comes just a year after the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19, but as a sophomore, she feels like she’s slowly getting better.
“I felt like the beginning of the year felt ‘eh’ but I feel like I’m slowly improving,” she said. “I feel like that I’ve put a lot more time into this year.”
Schuler will tee off at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, June 15. The tournament will conclude Wednesday, June 16. Look for a recap from Schuler’s performance in this week’s Daily News.
