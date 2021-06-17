Schuler places 32nd at Minnesota state tournament

Breckenridge's Kennedy Schuler placed 32nd at the Minnesota state golf tournament held June 15-16. Schuler had a tremendous first day, shooting a 52 on the front nine and 49 on the back nine, totaling a 101.
"Her drives were phenomenal," Head Coach Cheryl Ferrell said about Schuler's first day. "The greens were super fast, so she was trying to get use to them."
Schuler bogeyed every hole on the back nine day one. Day two was a lot better for Schuler. She shot a 49 on the front nine and 43 on the back nine, which was totaled a career-best round of 94. She totaled two birdies and three pars on the second day and bogeyed the rest of the holes.
"She felt more comfortable and less nervous compared to yesterday (day one)," Ferrell said. "I'm extremely proud of her, she deserves it."
