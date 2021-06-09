Schuler qualifies for state tournament

Kennedy Schuler will compete in the Minnesota state golf tournament June 15-16 in Becker, Minnesota. 

 Submitted

Kennedy Schuler played Monday, June 7 in the Section 6A meet along with sister, Kolle, to try and qualify for the following round Tuesday, June 8. Kolle Schuler fell short in her very first section meet.

Kolle Schuler had some really great shots and then some not too great shots. She works very hard and is dedicated to her game.

Perham has some very challenging holes to finagle, especially the ones dealing with their ponds. She shot a 92 Monday and missed a putt on 18 Tuesday, to end up with a 90, just missed shooting one the 80s for a two day total of 102. That was enough to place fourth out of the five places they take to go to state.

She has a practice round Monday morning, June 14 and plays her rounds June 15-16 at Pebble Creek in Becker, Minnesota.

Tags

Load comments