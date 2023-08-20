Schuler shoots 34 on front nine to win Bois de Sioux Club Championship

Saturday’s 90-degree temperatures in Breckenridge-Wahpeton dropped into the low 70s for Sunday’s Bois de Sioux Golf Course Club Championship. The annual event pitted No. 5 seed Dustin Thompson vs. No. 6 seed Robert Schuler for the course crown.
Schuler, 44, took home his second match play championship, adding to his 2019 trophy with a shutout performance through 10 holes. The Wahpeton native shot a 2-under par (34) on the front nine. Schuler turned it up with a pair of birdies in the final four holes.
“I’m definitely playing my best golf and playing more competitive golf,” Schuler said. “I had some fairly competitive matches. I was playing pretty good all but one match. I struggled a bit and thankfully played a little better than my opponent. Obviously, this match was my best — back tees, fast greens — happy.”
Schuler nearly drove the green on the first hole from a distance of 372 yards, then received a fortuitous bounce off a tree on the second that positioned him within 50 yards of the flag. Thompson’s first putt stopped on the edge of the hole, and his par putt on No. 2 lipped out to give Schuler an early two-hole lead.
Thompson sank his par putt on No. 3 to push the scorecard, but Schuler won the next six holes to grab a commanding 8-0 lead. With an endless line of spectators overlooking the green on No. 9, Schuler looked like he may concede the hole after hitting his drive right of the fairway and watching Thompson’s approach shot skip through the bunker and up on the fringe.
No problem for Schuler, as the hard hitter lifted his shot above the trees and over the pond from 216 yards … onto the backside of the green.
“I hit a 6-iron over the top, hit it on the dike and made a great up-and-down (chip and putt) there,” Schuler said. “I was just making sure I got over the water at that point and hoped to get up and down.”
Schuler birdied the hole and went on to make par on No. 10 to clinch the win. The champion couldn’t miss with his putter, following through with confidence on the quick greens.
“The greens were as fast as they’ve ever been since I’ve been a member here. It was really fun to putt on,” Schuler said. “The course is in great shape and it was just a really fun, tough challenge.”
Schuler defeated No. 11 seed Derrick Worner, No. 3 seed Pat Jones and No. 7 seed Tyler Baukol to reach the championship. Baukol is another golfer to watch next season after reaching the latter rounds for the second consecutive year.
There’s no doubt Thompson, 30, will remain a contender in the coming years. This was his first championship appearance after making his first semifinal round in 2022. He shot a 42 on the front nine Sunday, struggling to recapture his short-game success from earlier in the weekend.
“My driver wasn’t that great all weekend. I was saving it on the greens a lot, chipping it close,” Thompson said. “This afternoon, I feel like everything I was making yesterday and this morning just didn’t go in, and Robert played well. It happens — it’s golf.”
Thompson secured wins over No. 12 seed Alex Banken, No. 13 seed Jordan Christensen and No. 8 seed Dave Conzemius Jr. to make the final pairing.
“Alex took me to 18 (holes), he played pretty good. I played Jordan and it went to 16. This morning I played Dave and won the last four holes to beat him,” Thompson said.
While the day belongs to Schuler, Thompson certainly held his own in a loaded field of golfers. Hats off to both gentlemen.