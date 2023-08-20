Saturday’s 90-degree temperatures in Breckenridge-Wahpeton dropped into the low 70s for Sunday’s Bois de Sioux Golf Course Club Championship. The annual event pitted No. 5 seed Dustin Thompson vs. No. 6 seed Robert Schuler for the course crown.

Schuler, 44, took home his second match play championship, adding to his 2019 trophy with a shutout performance through 10 holes. The Wahpeton native shot a 2-under par (34) on the front nine. Schuler turned it up with a pair of birdies in the final four holes.

Schuler.jpeg
Buy Now

Robert Schuler was on fire despite Sunday's cool temperatures, making putt after putt on his way to Bois de Sioux Club Championship honors.
Schuler Drive.jpeg
Buy Now

Robert Schuler didn't hold back with his driver, using an all-or-nothing swing that paid dividends in Sunday's championship round.
Thompson Putt.jpeg
Buy Now

Dustin Thompson watched two beautiful putts narrowly miss the hole Sunday. A bit of bad luck and strong play from his opponent caused Thompson to play from behind throughout the match.
Schuler shoots 34 on front nine to win Bois de Sioux Club Championship
Buy Now

As is tradition, spectators filled the hilltop above hole No. 9 at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course as Robert Schuler and Dustin Thompson squared off in the club championship match.
Thompson.jpeg
Buy Now

Dustin Thompson was fortunate to kick out from this tree on hole No. 7, but finding the fairway was an uphill battle on a cool, windy afternoon at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course.


Tags