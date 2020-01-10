North Dakota State College of Science took the court for the first time back from Christmas break in their conference opener. Science took control right away, taking a 53-8 lead into halftime against Williston State College. The Wildcats cruised the rest of the way for an 82-31 blowout victory on Thursday, Jan. 9.
“I thought we came out and executed offensively and defensively the way we needed to,” NDSCS coach Tom Dryburgh said. “We played with really good energy and I was just overall pleased with our effort and being able to stick to the gameplan.”
The game began with a 35-2 run by NDSCS. A pair of free throws were the only Williston points in the opening quarter. Science’s defensive intensity held true the entire game, limiting their foes to 13 percent shooting on field goals in the conference bout.
Kate Carlson had all 21 of her points in the opening half. The sophomore forward only missed one of her nine shots from the field while also knocking down all five of her free throws. Zaraya March was also in double figures at halftime with 17, finishing the night with a team-high 22 points.
“Kate’s doing what she’s been doing, which has been dominating inside the paint,” Dryburgh said. “It was great to see Z (March) play as well as she did. She hadn’t been shooting it great in practice and I think she was a little down mentally, but she came out hot and kept it rolling the entire game.”
Justyna Butler showed her versatility with seven points, seven dimes, five boards and four steals.
“(Butler) had a great stat line, didn’t she? If she gets the full 40 minutes she might have an opportunity for a triple-double,” Dryburgh said. “For her to have seven assists and zero turnovers is a really big piece for us.”
It was the Wildcat basketball debut for Gabby Hahn, who was an All-American volleyball player for the Cats. The sophomore held her own, pulling down five boards while also knocking down her first bucket from the short corner.
“I thought that Gabby did a great job,” Dryburgh said. “She’s a competitive kid. She hasn’t won in our program, but she’s gone to the national tournament in volleyball, which means you have to have a little bit of something to you. Hopefully we’ll be able to use her in the second half of the semester.”
Next up for NDSCS (14-2) is a 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 road battle with Miles Community College. The Wildcats topped the Pioneers 64-59 in the Mon-Dak Conference Tip-Off in November.
The rest of the Wildcats’ conference home games will be free admission for anyone under 18.
“We’re trying to promote coming out to the game and get a little bit more of a kid population here and maybe make it a little bit easier for the parents on the pocketbooks to come out and enjoy the night,” Dryburgh said.
