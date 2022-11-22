Science makes statement with 20-point win vs. Dawson
NDSCS guard Micah Swallow (3) draws a foul against Roniel Oguekwe of Dawson. 

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Dawson Community College (7-1), the reigning Region XIII Champions, rolled into Wahpeton on Saturday, Nov. 19, to face the other 2022-23 early-season favorite, North Dakota State College of Science (5-1). The Buccaneers may have ended the Wildcats’ season a year ago, but it was NDSCS who dominated Saturday’s showdown with a 93-73 victory.

“They were 7-0, the highest ranked team within the region. A lot of that is because they get 20 offensive rebounds and force 20 turnovers. That’s 40 extra possessions,” NDSCS Head Coach Stu Engen said.

Noah Christensen has proven to be a double-digit scoring threat after a slow start to the season. The NDSCS center hoisted up a season-high 12 shots in Saturday's win, throwing down a two-handed slam in the process. 
NDSCS freshman Peyton Newbern shows off his "Air Newbern" form during Saturday's decisive victory vs. Dawson. The athletic guard had three dunks in the game, as the Buccaneers struggled to keep pace with his speed in transition.


