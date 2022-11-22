Science makes statement with 20-point win vs. Dawson

Noah Christensen has proven to be a double-digit scoring threat after a slow start to the season. The NDSCS center hoisted up a season-high 12 shots in Saturday's win, throwing down a two-handed slam in the process.
NDSCS freshman Peyton Newbern shows off his "Air Newbern" form during Saturday's decisive victory vs. Dawson. The athletic guard had three dunks in the game, as the Buccaneers struggled to keep pace with his speed in transition.
Dawson Community College (7-1), the reigning Region XIII Champions, rolled into Wahpeton on Saturday, Nov. 19, to face the other 2022-23 early-season favorite, North Dakota State College of Science (5-1). The Buccaneers may have ended the Wildcats’ season a year ago, but it was NDSCS who dominated Saturday’s showdown with a 93-73 victory.
“They were 7-0, the highest ranked team within the region. A lot of that is because they get 20 offensive rebounds and force 20 turnovers. That’s 40 extra possessions,” NDSCS Head Coach Stu Engen said.
Micah Swallow poured in 29 points on 6-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc to help NDSCS win its home opener. Peyton Newbern (18 points, five assists), Agwa Nywesh (16 points) and Noah Christensen (10 points, seven rebounds) were all in double figures.
“Nywesh, Newbern and Swallow; I see those guys rotating through different games of being the leader for us,” Engen said. “Those kids on the perimeter are long, they’re active, and their length allows us to do a lot of things.”
Engen got a great game out of his United Kingdom recruit Conal Parnell. The big man scored seven points and dished out seven assists down low.
“Conal’s been a really good surprise. He’s kinda like (Connor) Hollenbeck last year, he’s got an all-around game,” Engen said. “He can rebound, he can shoot and he’s a really good passer. He’s really come on for us as an important player. I love that kid.”
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.