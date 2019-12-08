Dakota County Technical College brought an undefeated record to the Blikre Activity Center looking to make it 10 wins in a row. North Dakota State College of Science was ready for their foes and pummeled DCTC in a 100-52 rout on Friday, Dec. 6.
“This was a team that beat our winning streak at home last year and I believe they were the only team that beat us at home. They’ve had a couple wins in the facility and they come in here undefeated and we do that to them,” Engen said. “I think to the average Joe just coming to our game, they think that we were this much better team and don’t realize what our history is with DCTC. That’s a good basketball team that we made look not so great.”
Only one of NDSCS’ main starters, Khari Broadway, took the floor for the opening tip. The Wildcats rotated groups of five, capitalizing on their depth to wear down DCTC. A defensive focus was the reason the Wildcats went with a different look.
“We just needed to collectively have a little bit more accountability with our defense so we changed things up a little bit,” NDSCS coach Stu Engen said. “It happened to work, but I told our guys I was 50-50 before the game. They could either pout about it or respond to it and to their credit, they chose to respond to it. That was the best defensive effort we’ve had in two years.”
Damien Gordon, one of the regular starters coming off the bench, went on a one-man run in the opening half. The sophomore forward buried back-to-back triples and followed it up with a layup. Gordon led the Cats in scoring with 18.
“It was all really my teammates,” Gordon said. “They were finding me, we were playing good together and being really unselfish. That’s kind of our motto with that five going in.”
Science led by 17 at halftime and blew the game open at the start of the second half. The new-look starting five set the tone and the usual starters came in to put the nail in the coffin.
The Cats (7-2) wrap up the NDSCS Baymont Inn Classic at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 against University of Jamestown’s JV.
