North Dakota State College of Science topped Miles Community College by a score of 24 points in their last meeting and by 17 in their first battle. The Pioneers showed how much they’ve improved in the Region 13 semifinals, topping the Wildcats 86-83 on Friday, Feb. 28 in Glendive, Montana.
“Miles has always had a very good team and we hadn’t lost to them in 10 years. They’re good,” NDSCS coach Stu Engen said. “They were neck and neck with us for that higher seed and we’ve always had success against them and we did for three-fourths of that game also.”
Miles trailed by 14 in the second half when they erupted. The Pioneers closed out the game with a 26-9 run.
“I felt that our guys felt comfortable. It seemed like we got a little complacent defensively and it showed in the final numbers. They shot 57 percent from the floor in the second half,” Engen said. “It was just one of those things where it was one more field goal, one more field goal and then all of a sudden it’s a two-point game and they took the lead. We just failed to get stops down the stretch.”
It was the final game for a big NDSCS sophomore class who won 51 games over the last two years. Duoth Gach poured in a team-high 21 points with five triples as he ended his career as the all-time leader in 3-pointers.
“I said, ‘You know what, we didn’t win any championships the last two years, but we won combined more games than any other team in the region.’ They were really good,” Engen said. “They were just not able to get over the top. We’re proud that we’ve sustained a really competitive product. We’re always right there competing for championships. That’s a credit to this institution and the athletic program, I think they’ll continue to always be there.”
Noble Cooper has already found his next school at Idaho State while the rest of the class is still undecided.
“It’s just a matter of finding our sophomores good institutions to go to. Duoth Gach, I’m trying to encourage to come back so he can market himself at the highest level,” Engen said. “Momo (Mohamed Kone) is getting some Division II offers now and other guys are getting a lot of scholarship offers at various NAIA institutions. We’ll see how it pans out.”
If none of the current freshmen find other schools, Science could return a solid core next season. Khari Broadway has dazzled as the team’s starting point guard all season while averaging 13.9 points per game. Diang Gatluak, who notched a double-double with 18 points and a dozen boards in the last game of the year, could also return for his sophomore campaign. Jeremiah Smith and Malik Spearmen have also seen solid time on the squad this year.
Science ends the season with a record of 25-6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.