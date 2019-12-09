North Dakota State College of Science needed overtime to keep their win streak going on Saturday, Dec. 7. The University of Jamestown JV gave the home team a run for their money, but the Wildcats had just enough in the tank to close out the final period for a 76-71 victory.
“I thought we did a really good job of locking down on that last possession,” NDSCS coach Tom Dryburgh said. “Up three, we knew what we wanted to do defensively and we were able to jump the passing lane and get a steal and close the game out.”
Jamestown’s shooters were dialed in all night. The Jimmies knocked down 14 trey balls to keep them in the game.
“They did a really good job of penetrating against our defense and kicking it out to shooters,” Dryburgh said. “We didn’t do a very good job of covering them.”
Emily-Kate Parker was knocking down shots in her own right. The freshman buried four shots from beyond the arc on her way to a team-high 18 points.
Zaraya March followed Parker in scoring with 15. She also pulled down half a dozen rebounds, to go along with a team-high four assists.
“(March) had a very solid day,” Dryburgh said. “Stat-wise, she’s one of those kids that can fill up a stat sheet in a lot of different ways. She can rebound, she can score and she can defend. We needed every bit of it and she was able to help us out.”
Next up for NDSCS (13-1) is a 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 road trip to Northeast Nebraska.
