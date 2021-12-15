Scoring chances scarce in 8-2 Blades loss

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades boys hockey team struggled to find openings in the Park Rapids, Minnesota, defense Tuesday, Dec. 14 in an 8-2 road loss. The Panthers dissected the Blades’ defense and let it fly against goaltender Andrew Withuski, outshooting the visitors 56-8 in the win.
“As a team, we struggled to get out of our defensive zone, which led to long shifts where we ran out of gas and gave up goals,” Blades Head Coach Adam Wiertzema said.
Breckin Spinks netted both Breckenridge-Wahpeton goals, providing a few highlights and making sure the Blades didn’t leave empty handed. The first goal was assisted by Trey Vogelbacher and the second came unassisted on the power play.
“Vogelbacher made a great pass to send Spinks on a breakaway and he shot five-hole to beat the goaltender,” Wiertzema said. “On the second goal, Jace Johanson grabbed the puck off the wall and attempted a shot on net which hit a skate and deflected right to Spinks, who one timed the puck into the net.”
The Blades are back in action Tuesday, Dec. 21 vs. Northern Lakes in Breezy Point, Minnesota. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.