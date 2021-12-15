Scoring chances scarce in 8-2 Blades loss
Courtesy PixaBay

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades boys hockey team struggled to find openings in the Park Rapids, Minnesota, defense Tuesday, Dec. 14 in an 8-2 road loss. The Panthers dissected the Blades’ defense and let it fly against goaltender Andrew Withuski, outshooting the visitors 56-8 in the win.

“As a team, we struggled to get out of our defensive zone, which led to long shifts where we ran out of gas and gave up goals,” Blades Head Coach Adam Wiertzema said.

Breckin Spinks netted both Breckenridge-Wahpeton goals, providing a few highlights and making sure the Blades didn’t leave empty handed. The first goal was assisted by Trey Vogelbacher and the second came unassisted on the power play.

“Vogelbacher made a great pass to send Spinks on a breakaway and he shot five-hole to beat the goaltender,” Wiertzema said. “On the second goal, Jace Johanson grabbed the puck off the wall and attempted a shot on net which hit a skate and deflected right to Spinks, who one timed the puck into the net.”

The Blades are back in action Tuesday, Dec. 21 vs. Northern Lakes in Breezy Point, Minnesota. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

