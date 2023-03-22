Scout Woods selected to All-State Second Team

Wahpeton Lady Huskies sophomore Scout Woods was named to the Class A All-State Second Team for North Dakota girls basketball Tuesday, March 21. The all-state roster is voted on by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.
Woods averaged 16.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, while leading Wahpeton (15-9) to its first winning record since the 2016-17 season. Woods eclipsed 1,000 career points in the East Region quarterfinal round vs. West Fargo and becomes the first Lady Huskie to earn all-state honors since Tylee Irwin won Miss Basketball in 2017.
The multidimensional post player is joined on the second team by Maggie Fricke (Minot), Ashton Safranski (Fargo Davies), Brenna Dick (West Fargo Sheyenne), Ella Falk (Jamestown), Chloe Pfau (West Fargo), Brooklyn Felchle (Bismarck Legacy) and Amyah Gourneau (Turtle Mountain).
The first team is highlighted Miss Basketball winner Logan Nissley (Bismarck Century) and her teammate, State Tournament MVP Bergan Kinnebrew. Fellow first teamers are Miriley Simon (West Fargo), Jocelyn Schiller (Grand Forks Red River) and Leelee Bell (Minot).
