Section 6A powerhouses collide in Breckenridge

Breckenridge is expecting several players to take sizable leaps in a season where the Cowgirls hope to remain in the upper echelon of Section 6A. From left: Parker Yaggie, Grace Nicholson and Sydni Roberts.
Erin Blaufuss (15) is a junior leading the way with her play through two matches. Blaufuss is stepping into the middle hitter role and showing little to no learning curve as a full-time starter for the Cowgirls.
The Breckenridge volleyball team unveiled a mixed bag in its first week of the season, sweeping the Hancock Owls on the road Tuesday, Aug. 29, and losing 3-1 to the Henning Hornets in the Cowgirls’ home opener Thursday at Breckenridge High School. Both contests were Section 6A matchups.
Breckenridge rode strong performances by Erin Blaufuss (9 kills, 5 blocks) and Hailee Hanson (9 kills, 7 digs) to defeat Hancock by set scores of 25-20, 25-21, 25-19. Grace Nicholson and Hanson recorded the only aces for Breckenridge, while Sydni Roberts supplied 17 digs and Parker Yaggie handled the passing with 16 assists.
Thursday’s showdown vs. Henning was a match between two section powerhouses over the past three seasons. The Hornets were relentless in erasing early Breckenridge leads, winning the match in four sets — 25-15, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19.
“They were a lot chippier than I thought they would be from when we last played them in a scrimmage at Concordia College. I thought we’d do a lot better, but they are definitely one of the top teams in the section,” Breckenridge head coach Margaret Wilson said. “I do feel like sometimes we’re six individuals on the court and we need to work better as a team, but they just have to play together more.”
Henning’s 5-foot-11 senior Lyvia Misegades went on a serving spree to finish the first set, pegging the back line with a pair of aces and watching her teammates work the sides of the court with excellent placement. Breckenridge went to Julia Kleisman early and often to spearhead the offense. Kleisman, a senior exchange student from Austria, played a powerful game in her 5-foot-8 frame, leading the Cowgirls with 10 kills.
The 16-year-old Kleisman played volleyball competitively in her home country, competing in several U18, U20 and women’s open clubs.
“I had no idea what to expect. She arrived the Sunday before practice,” Wilson said of Kleisman. “There’s really been no barrier. She’s been thrown into a lot of situations and she’s done a great job. Julia is good about asking questions, but you can tell she has played the game. I think the game here is probably more alike than it is different.”
Kleisman’s ability to play above the net has made an instant impact on a Breckenridge program that graduated star players Abby Johnson and Addie Twidwell to the NJCAA ranks at North Dakota State College of Science. The Cowgirls are confident in another successful season, as they return several players with previous playing time or experience learning from championship contenders.
“It feels like there’s a lot of new blood because Abby and Addie aren’t here anymore, but we bring back experience,” Wilson said. “We’d like to see more leadership out of those who did play varsity last year, but I’ve been impressed with Erin Blaufuss — she stepped up."
Henning completely controlled the first set. It was Breckenridge, however, who seized a 12-5 lead to begin the second set. Hailee Hanson nickel and dimed the defense with soft tips that barely cleared the net. Combine Hanson’s finesse with Kleisman lurking on the outside, and the Cowgirls established a versatile attack. As the match stretched on, Hanson emerged as the heavy hitter, growing more and more comfortable with her attacks.
“Hailee swung like crazy, so that was nice to see. I thought she hit confidently and hard while mixing up her shots,” Wilson said.
An experienced Henning team settled in, closing the second set on a 20-5 run to squeak out a 25-22 win. Breckenridge bounced back with a 25-20 win in the third set, letting it rip to the deepest parts of the Henning zone. The Cowgirls were at their best when they didn’t hold back offensively, putting the Hornets on their back foot and not allowing Misegades and company to spike free balls back over the net.
Henning went on a torrid run to win the fourth set, erasing a deficit with eight straight points and icing the match on a kill by Alivia Gunderson. Playing from behind lit a fire under the Hornets, and the rallying cries drew little response from the home team.
“I think we’re a very strong offensive team, where we have strong hitters,” Wilson said. “We don’t just have an Abby Johnson or one blocker like Addie Twidwell. I think we have more options hitting-wise this year. We need to get better mentally and be committed to play when it’s hard. We have to push through it and not give up. We get frustrated and turn quiet on ourselves, but we have to communicate more and trust each other.”
Nicholson led Breckenridge with 29 digs vs. Henning, followed by Hanson (18), Yaggie (17) and Roberts (14). Roberts also recorded three aces. Yaggie dished out 13 assists and Kolle Schuler contributed 11. Blaufuss and Hanson protected the net with 6 blocks each.