Section 6A powerhouses collide in Breckenridge

Kolle Schuler (13), Parker Yaggie (11) and Julia Kleisman celebrate a Breckenridge point in the Cowgirls' home opener Thursday.

The Breckenridge volleyball team unveiled a mixed bag in its first week of the season, sweeping the Hancock Owls on the road Tuesday, Aug. 29, and losing 3-1 to the Henning Hornets in the Cowgirls’ home opener Thursday at Breckenridge High School. Both contests were Section 6A matchups.

Breckenridge rode strong performances by Erin Blaufuss (9 kills, 5 blocks) and Hailee Hanson (9 kills, 7 digs) to defeat Hancock by set scores of 25-20, 25-21, 25-19. Grace Nicholson and Hanson recorded the only aces for Breckenridge, while Sydni Roberts supplied 17 digs and Parker Yaggie handled the passing with 16 assists.

Section 6A powerhouses collide in Breckenridge

Breckenridge is expecting several players to take sizable leaps in a season where the Cowgirls hope to remain in the upper echelon of Section 6A. From left: Parker Yaggie, Grace Nicholson and Sydni Roberts.
Section 6A powerhouses collide in Breckenridge

Erin Blaufuss (15) is a junior leading the way with her play through two matches. Blaufuss is stepping into the middle hitter role and showing little to no learning curve as a full-time starter for the Cowgirls.
Section 6A powerhouses collide in Breckenridge

Senior outside hitter Hailee Hanson digs the volleyball vs. Henning. Hanson had a breakout performance Thursday with pinpoint timing on her attacks.


Tags