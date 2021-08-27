FARGO, N.D. — With only two qualifying meets this season to determine individual state tournament status, Wahpeton’s round at Rose Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, Aug. 25 was a high stakes affair when it comes to regular season action. Anaka Lysne (77), Lily Anderson (90) and Halle Miller (91) all made the cut, as Lysne topped the field for her second straight medal round in a tie with Fargo Davies’ Lexi Bartley.
Lysne’s average round score sits at 77.8, first place in the Eastern Dakota Conference. Bartley is right behind her with an average of 79.5.
“She starts out with a birdie on the first hole and it’s like, oh boy, here we go again,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. “She played the first seven holes even par. The maturity of Anaka is that when she makes a double bogey she doesn’t compound it. She made a triple bogey on a par five and followed up with a deuce on a par three. She’s not losing her head, she’s staying calm. Anaka is a pretty level headed player and I think that’s paying off for her.”
Scores in the low 90s punched state tickets for Anderson and Miller.
“It’s certainly fun to see. It’s nice to know we’ll have those younger girls coming back (next year),” Ralph said. “Halle is really one shot away from shooting an 85 or an 82. The part that’s not missing is her ball striking. It’s just a matter of being able to dial it back when she has to with a half wedge in her hand. I think we’ll continue to see her hang around in that 89, 87, 85 range.”
Wahpeton (351) continued to play well, finishing fourth place, two strokes behind Grand Forks Red River (349). Fargo Davies (322) and Fargo Shanley (326) were once again the clear frontrunners of the Eastern Dakota Conference.
Two days after a shaky performance in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Scout Woods put together a formidable 93 and missed the mark for state by one stroke. She had the driver working again after reverting to a hybrid off the tee box during her last round.
“That’s just some growth from her as a golfer,” Ralph said. “When you look at her scorecard, there’s just no big numbers again. She made a few pars, kept making bogeys, and if she can do that she can put up a decent score. She had a big smile on her face when I asked her about having the driver back. That puts her within 100 (yards) on pretty much every hole and makes her short game a little better.”
McKena Koolmo’s consistency is a storyline that keeps Wahpeton in the conversation. She tallied a 95, rounding out the top five Huskies on the afternoon.
“When it comes down to it at the region tournament when things get tight, if we can have a fifth score of 95 that’s gonna be a good tie-breaker score if we need it,” Ralph said. “McKena’s kind of plodding along well and for her it’s just eliminating that occasional triple bogey. We’ve seen some growth and steps forward from her. She was able to grind out some bogeys and get a birdie on one hole. She was kind of able to reel it in.”
Wahpeton returns to action Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Edgewood Golf Course in Fargo.
“Edgewood is a huge tournament for us because that’s where the region tournament is,” Ralph said. “It’s our first opportunity to play there this year and really make some mental notes. I hope we play well so we have some confidence when we go back there. It’s an opportunity for us to see what kind of score we can shoot on the region course. That may be an indication of where things are gonna shake out for us at the end.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.