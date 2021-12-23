Sem scores 26, North beats Wahpeton 76-48

The Wahpeton boys basketball team stuck with Fargo North for the first 15 minutes, before succumbing to Jeremiah Sem (26 points, eight rebounds) and the Spartans Tuesday, Dec. 21 in a 76-48 home loss. Ethan Manock went for 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Wahpeton and Caden Hockert led the Huskies with 18 points and eight rebounds.
“We had a pretty good game plan and the boys executed it well for the first 15 minutes. We were pressuring Sem very well and rebounding and keeping the ball away from the 6’6” Carter Zeller inside. Unfortunately, they changed defenses and we turned it over and went from down eight or nine points with three minutes left to down 21 at halftime,” Huskies Head Coach Jeff Ralph Said.
While Wahpeton has proven it can produce in stretches, especially on the defensive end early in games, the Huskies have struggled mightily with their shot. Tuesday was no different, with Wahpeton shooting 16 of 53 (30 percent) and nine of 15 from the charity stripe (60 percent). Caden Kappes tallied nine points, six rebounds and two steals. Blake Schafer was right there with him, posting eight points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Bench points proved to be a troublesome area for Wahpeton (0-5), as the Spartan reserves outscored the Huskies’ second unit 23-2.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.