Sem scores 26, North beats Wahpeton 76-48

Ethan Manock (left) and Caden Hockert (right) combined for 19 rebounds in Wahpeton's loss to Fargo North. 

 Daily News File Photo

The Wahpeton boys basketball team stuck with Fargo North for the first 15 minutes, before succumbing to Jeremiah Sem (26 points, eight rebounds) and the Spartans Tuesday, Dec. 21 in a 76-48 home loss. Ethan Manock went for 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Wahpeton and Caden Hockert led the Huskies with 18 points and eight rebounds.

“We had a pretty good game plan and the boys executed it well for the first 15 minutes. We were pressuring Sem very well and rebounding and keeping the ball away from the 6’6” Carter Zeller inside. Unfortunately, they changed defenses and we turned it over and went from down eight or nine points with three minutes left to down 21 at halftime,” Huskies Head Coach Jeff Ralph Said.

While Wahpeton has proven it can produce in stretches, especially on the defensive end early in games, the Huskies have struggled mightily with their shot. Tuesday was no different, with Wahpeton shooting 16 of 53 (30 percent) and nine of 15 from the charity stripe (60 percent). Caden Kappes tallied nine points, six rebounds and two steals. Blake Schafer was right there with him, posting eight points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Bench points proved to be a troublesome area for Wahpeton (0-5), as the Spartan reserves outscored the Huskies’ second unit 23-2.

