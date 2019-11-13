Seemingly every time Nate Seward hauled in an interception or broke up a pass for North Dakota State College of Science this season, someone on his sideline would yell, “Best corner in JUCO!” It’s not surprising to hear teammates hyping up someone on their squad, but his numbers give merit to the statement.
Seward is second in the country with seven interceptions and is tied for fifth in pass breakups with a dozen. He was the nation leader in picks for a bulk of the season and will likely get some consideration for All-American status. Even with all the stats and upcoming accolades, the success of his team is what comes to mind first.
“We went 8-2 and ended short of what our goal was, but I was happy with the season that I helped my team have. My success came along with the team’s success,” Seward said. “I was just happy that we had a good year. We fought hard in our last game, but came up short. I had a good year, which helped us out as a team.”
Seward came to NDSCS from Madison, Wisconsin. His goals were to get his grades turned around and win a starting spot. He accomplished the second one in his first year and teamed up with All-Conference CB Habonimana Simon, who is now playing for Minnesota State University Moorhead.
“I learned a lot from that crew last year. Me and (Simon) played opposite sides and I learned a lot from him,” Seward said. “He was a good role model and so were the other sophomores. Even the guys in my grade were, too.”
Coming into this year, Seward was moving into Simon’s role of the No. 1 corner. He was voted a team captain and was looking forward to upping his production from one interception last season.
“I really wanted to lead my team to success. My team voted me as a captain to be a strong leader and I led by example when we needed some help,” Seward said. “When our team was struggling a little bit I helped pick up the slack and made sure everybody was holding each other to a high standard.”
Seward blew last year’s interception total out of the water and that was just in the first week. While helping his team secure a victory in their opener, Seward balled out with a trio of interceptions.
“That was my coming-out party. I wanted to make a strong statement and make my presence known right at the start of the year,” Seward said. “All summer I was putting in work and I got to go out there and it was like my time to shine and make my mark this season. I was working toward it day in and day out since the championship game last year.”
Following the massive opener, Seward got another pick the next week. He went on a dry spell for a few weeks, but finished the year strong with three interceptions in the final four games.
“I was making sure I was consistent throughout the whole season. My goal was to get one or two each game,” Seward said. “I had a little streak of not getting some and then I got back on it and kept working hard. I got back on my goals and stayed confident in what I wanted to do.”
Standing at 6-feet with a long frame and good speed, Seward is a coach’s dream at cornerback. While also working on being a better vocal leader, the shutdown specialist said he made big strides in multiple aspects of being a defensive back.
“I improved my technique and ball skills,” Seward said. “Playing zone coverage, I got way more comfortable this year. I was mostly a man guy, but I learned more zone this year.”
Four-year schools are taking notice, but Seward expects even more interest once he graduates in the spring. He’ll start testing the waters with a game day visit to FBS school University of Louisiana at Lafayette next week.
Whatever school Seward decides to attend, they’ll be signing a hard worker who can lead a team. Whether on or off the field, Seward is always striving to get better.
“I learned how to be more of a leader and personally, I just learned more about myself,” Seward said. “This year I worked on my character and on being a good role model for the freshmen that came in this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.