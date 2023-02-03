The Wahpeton Huskies and Lady Huskies both competed Friday, Feb. 3, against Eastern Dakota Conference rival Fargo Shanley. The boys fell to Shanley at home, 73-63. The Lady Huskies lost on the road, 65-59.
Caden Hockert made six 3s to lead the Huskies with 22 points. Ethan Manock finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Treyton Mauch scored 11 points, Jayden King contributed nine points, and Caden Kappes posted eight points, five rebounds and four assists.
The Lady Huskies were led by 23 points, 10 rebounds and three assists from Scout Woods. Emma Bontjes scored 15 and McKena Koolmo registered 10.
Trailing 33-26 at the break, the Wahpeton girls outscored the Deacons 33-32 in the second half. It was a solid defensive game for the Lady Huskies, resulting in 17 steals. Despite taking care of the basketball, Wahpeton was bitten by a 1-for-18 shooting night from behind the arc.
