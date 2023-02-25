Sheyenne pulls away in second half to end Wahpeton's season

WEST FARGO — The Mustangs finally got the best of the Huskies in the third matchup between the Eastern Dakota Conference boys basketball teams, as No. 7 seed West Fargo Sheyenne topped No. 10 seed Wahpeton on Saturday, Feb. 25, by a score of 70-61 in a region play-in game.
Wahpeton held a 30-27 halftime lead, as Caden Kappes scored 12 of his 18 points in the opening half. Kappes made the Mustangs pay early on with a confident jump shot and a flurry of and-ones at the rim.
Treyton Mauch opened the second half with a pair of jumpers, fading away on one foot and shooting over the top of Sheyenne's 6-foot-8 Bryce Cain. The Huskies maintained a five point lead for several minutes, before losing track of Caleb Duerr behind the arc. Duerr drilled three shots from deep on his way to 15 points in the game, giving Sheyenne a 61-49 lead with under six minutes remaining. Duerr completed the double-double with 11 boards.
Casey Clemenson was the x-factor, leading the Mustangs with 20 points, seven assists and three steals. Clemenson set up Dylan Beyl for open looks, as Beyl scored 17 points. Tommy Ahneman was solid inside, recording nine points and 10 rebounds.
Sheyenne simply swung the basketball with a purpose, dishing out 21 assists compared to just two for the Huskies. Sheyenne held a 35-31 edge on the glass. Wahpeton couldn't get things going from deep, making 1-of-13 threes and watching the Mustangs drain 9-of-23 attempts.
Ethan Manock ended his Huskies career in true Manock style, going for 19 points and 17 rebounds. Late in the second half, the forward sprinted in from the corner and slammed one of the most violent putback dunks you'll ever see in high school basketball, nearly taking the hoop down with him.
Brayden Steffens scored five points for the Huskies, while Caden Hockert, Jayden King and Riley Thimjon scored four each. Jackson Clooten chipped in two points. The Huskies bid farewell to a senior class that led a much-improved 9-13 season, graduating Manock, Kappes, Hockert, Thimjon, Clooten and Ted Monari. Wahpeton doubled its win total from last year's 4-18 campaign.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.