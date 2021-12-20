Short-handed Storm takes fourth at Milbank

Kaylie Moses (pictured) is only in seventh grade, but she's improving rapidly as the Breckenridge-Wahpeton gymnastics season stretches on. 

 Daily News File Photo

MILBANK, S.D. — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm gymnasts were short handed due to illness and injury Saturday, Dec. 18, but that didn’t stop them from posting a good score at the Milbank Invitational. The Storm (117.100) narrowly topped Morris Area (116.75) to place fourth in a field of eight teams. Milbank (127.550), Deuel County (121.700) and Britton-Hecla (120.350) were the top three teams.

Hailee Hanson stepped up to lead the Storm, finishing fifth all-around (31.600) with a championship showing in vault (8.750). Saturday marked the second consecutive meet where Hanson claimed first place in vault. Justice Christian finished 11th all-around (30.050), taking second in vault (8.650) and third in bars (7.650). Abbie Skovholt only participated in bars (7.900), finishing third as she continues to work her way back from a knee injury.

Quinn Bassingthwaite participated in three events, placing seventh on the beam (7.600) and floor (8.400). Kaylie Moses finished 31st all-around (22.700) and Sidney Gilbertson finished 36th (20.000). Moses’ best finish was 23rd in vault (7.900) and Gilbertson was best-represented on the beam (6.000) in 27th place.

The Storm hosts the Grand Forks Knightriders Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Three Rivers Gymnastics. The aerial displays begin at 6 p.m.

