Shortage of stripes

There are many reasons thrown around for the shortage of sports officials in the region. Maybe it’s the armchair official in row three yelling at the back of your head, or the physical demand of running up and down the basketball court, or squatting behind the plate on a hot day. I’d reckon it’s none of those, but rather a lack of understanding about what being a referee entails.
When you sign up to become an official, you won’t get every call right. However, you will see things on the playing field that fans in the stands cannot and you will be routinely ridiculed — even when your call is correct. Most importantly, it’s extremely unlikely that your whistle will ever determine the final outcome of a game. The players will be responsible for wins and losses and officials are simply a necessary vehicle that drives the game to the finish line.
Ignoring rowdy coaches and spectators becomes second nature once you get a few games under your belt. The ones who critique your performance on the court are usually quick to thank you after the buzzer. There’s nothing personal about the questioning of calls. When fans become more accustomed to new referees, they realize that the officiating crew does not care which team wins the game and the 'zebras' do not operate with biased intent.
Officials earn their pay on a per-game basis. If we start at the elementary basketball level and go through the varsity ranks, game checks typically range from $35-100 depending on the age of competition. If you’re willing to spend an entire day officiating youth tournaments, one can expect to bring home several hundred dollars. It’s a lucrative tradeoff for a field that typically draws in people who already enjoy athletics.
Of course, the best officials aren’t in it for the money. You get a front row seat to the action, plus an opportunity to enforce the values of sportsmanship and clean play. The best officials can take backlash from the bleachers, even when it unfortunately borders verbal abuse. When becoming an official, it’s best to focus on improving your understanding of the rules and mechanics, while blocking out the noise from casuals.
When a crew works together smoothly, the pace of play chugs along, calls are made confidently and missed calls are corrected as a team. On the best nights, the crew is hardly noticed, an afterthought to the athletes competing. Officials who attend rules clinics and network together, typically do a fine job. The better you get at blending in and making the obvious calls, while refusing to beat yourself up over the difficult ones, the more fun you’ll have.
I’ve always said, “You’ll barely get barked at if you call a great game.”
The Twin Towns Area is in dire need of officials. The same can be said for the entire region. During the Division I legion baseball playoffs in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, this past July, there were only two umpires working the championship game — Roy King and myself. The former umpired seven games that week with temperatures reaching 97 degrees. King is north of 70 years old, running on a hip replacement and decades of experience. We need more King’s to join the profession.
The Tri-State Officials Association that King heads has been short officials for junior varsity and freshman basketball games the past two seasons. In Minnesota, referees who work junior high and freshman level games need no certification or training, just an understanding of the game and a willingness to learn. In North Dakota, referees can even be assigned junior varsity games without high school league certification. I worked 32 games at Wahpeton Public Schools last season alone at the freshman and JV levels. Without adequate time to complete my certification, I benefited greatly from the tutelage of veterans in the association.
There’s a handful of young officials already registered. The Pfingsten brothers, Logan and Hunter, have climbed the ranks to become fixtures at the varsity level. Mitchel Ronan, Jonathan Quast, Max Johnson and many others are following the footsteps of longtime leaders like King, Reed Johnson, Richard Peterson, Tom Bennett and Luther Sannes.
Twin Town baseball at Jefferson Park, a youth baseball league, was also crippled by a lack of umpires this summer. This left organizers scrambling to find help at the last minute and forced officials who did answer the call to work multiple games on end. Most concerning was the uncertainty of whether or not the kids would be able to play their games. The games can’t continue without an uptick in the referee roster.
The leadership of athletic directors and senior officials in our area is top notch — they are great to work with. I implore interested parties to join our association and help us put solid stripes on the court. It’s worth it. Prospective officials can reach Roy King at 701-388-9036 to join the association and discuss assignments for all sports.
