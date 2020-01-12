The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades were missing a pair of senior captains on Thursday, Jan. 9 when they took on Morris-Benson Area, Minnesota. Carson Hought and Isaac Wohlers were kept out of the lineup with injuries, but the players who usually aren’t the main offensive leaders picked up the slack to give BW a 4-2 road win.
“We were a little short coming into tonight, but we got big contributions out of our young guys for sure,” BW coach Evan McCall said. “It was nice to see some of those guys put some pucks in and hopefully it gives them some confidence moving forward.”
Tanner Barth, who only had one goal coming into the season, lit the lamp twice in the win. Trailing 1-0, Barth tied the game with an unassisted goal 10 minutes into the second period. He tacked on his next goal early on in the third period.
“(Barth) did well with the puck. He played solid in the offensive zone and was in the right spot at the right time,” McCall said. “He had quite a few chances tonight and it was just kind of one of those nights. We were down a couple guys and needed some of our young guys to step up and he stepped up in a big way for us.”
Assisting on the second Barth goal was Jesse Kruse. The senior enforcer also scored a goal of his own in a three-goal second period. Brayden Wahl also found the net in the rally.
“(Kruse) played really well. He played really strong down deep in the offensive zone and in the defensive zone he played really well,” McCall said. “He plays tough, physical, is strong on the wall and was able to make some plays for us tonight.”
Jared Aamold continued to dominate in the net, stopping 24 of the 26 shots that came his way.
“Jared played really well. He went in there and made some big saves when we needed them,” McCall said. “There was a couple times where the puck was in some danger areas and he came up big for us to keep us in there. He had a good game tonight.”
Next up for BW (9-5) is a 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 battle with Becker-Big Lake, Minnesota, in Princeton, Minnesota.
“We lost to them twice last year. They’re a pretty decent team,” McCall said. “They’re deep and they’ve got a lot of young skill so we’ll see how that one goes. It should be a good one for us.”
