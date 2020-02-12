Breckenridge took on section opponent Thief River Falls, Minnesota, in a physical battle hosted in Moorhead, Minnesota, on Saturday, Feb. 8. Injuries and illness hampered Breck with three players not at 100 percent and another having to leave during warm-ups after succumbing to the flu. The remaining Cowboys had enough gas in the tank to best the Prowlers, 69-61.
“We had to really patch things together. We had to mix and mash things together against a quality opponent. That says a lot about our kids,” Breckenridge coach Arly Ohm said. “We needed contributions from many different guys and I thought guys stepped up when we needed them. That was a huge key to the game.”
The point guard position was where BHS took the most hits. Their starter, Junior Perez, took a hard shot and was kept out of the game to get cleared by the athletic trainer, his backup Alex Ohm was getting over the flu and their third option, Adam Ohm, had to leave prior to the game’s start. Cooper Yaggie slid over to the point and poured in 21 points to go along with a team-high five assists.
“We haven’t been playing him there all year because he’s such a big-time scorer for us, so it helps when we don’t have to play him at the point for our team. I just thought we pieced enough together,” Coach Ohm said.
Jonah Christensen matched Yaggie’s 21 while also leading the way on the glass with 13 rebounds.
“(Yaggie and Christensen) played well together and fed off each other I thought,” Coach Ohm said.
Perez eventually got to come back into the game, which paid off for Breck in a big way. The junior floor general buried five of his six tries from the charity stripe in crunch time while also giving the Prowler ball handlers trouble on defense.
“I thought Junior Perez, in particular, played a solid all-around game. He really defended well, especially in our team defensive aspect. He was a huge key I thought,” Coach Ohm said. “He made some clutch free throws down the stretch. I thought that really helped because that was a good basketball team. It was definitely a physical battle. We had to just keep grinding it out and we found a way to win.”
Breckenridge (11-9) has a trio of games this week. They’ll host Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minnesota, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 and then move on to a pair of road games against Hawley and Pelican Rapids, Minnesota.
“Right now we’re battling for a home playoff game for that first round. This is a big week for the Cowboys,” Coach Ohm said. “We’ve just got to get healthy.”
