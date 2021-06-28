Summer baseball in Wahpeton and Breckenridge are a very popular component to summer in North Dakota and Minnesota. With all of the rain delays and postponements of games in the springtime (mostly March and April), why not have the high school teams combine with the American Legion teams and play one super season?
Here’s how the season would go, you could play 50 games total and keep the American Legion playoff format. There’s a notable difference between the quality of baseball between high school and Legion seasons. Teams in March and April are lacking fundamentals along with pitchers not having their arms fully developed for pitching until early May minimum.
From what I’ve seen out of the players and coaches between the two seasons, it’s clear that American Legion baseball is prioritized in the northern United States than any other season. Being from Southern California, high school baseball was prioritized more than anything because of the field availability in the winter. Athletes have all winter to train for a season outside where that’s obviously not the case in North Dakota and Minnesota.
Combining the season into one big super-season would give athletes time to develop. There’s an astronomical difference between the way athletes developed in the spring compared to the summer.
This could also give athletes the choice to choose between Legion ball and spring sports. We would lose athletes like Ethan Manock, who competed at the state track meet and did Legion baseball both in the spring and summer.
Legion baseball brings a flurry of excitement for the summer as it is, like the July 4 Border Battle baseball game between Breckenridge and Wahpeton. Why wouldn’t you want to have more on the line during a long season?
