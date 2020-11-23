Ever since Gov. Doug Burgum and Tim Walz shut down sports, I have so many questions about what our local leaders actually know about the Coronavirus since we are eight months into the pandemic.
Why are we still shutting down high school sports, even if it is for a short period of time? Why are we interrupting these student-athlete's seasons? There is no rational thought process behind shutting down sports in North Dakota and Minnesota. According to the CDC's website, out of the 231,000+ deaths that we have from COVID-19 in the United States, 501 of them are people below the ages of 24.
This is an absolute atrocity that we are still shutting down sports and shutting down businesses around the country. Governors and politicians have done no research with how much these athletes are affected. They have no idea how much it messes with their mental health. In 2018, 48,344 people died from suicide. Each year, that number has gone up. You are most likely as a person below the age of 24 to die from suicide then you are from COVID-19. We need to get over the fact that if you get COVID-19 as a kid or young adult, you are 99.9 percent likely to survive if you get COVID-19.
We are starting from step one and shutting down sports for absolutely no reason at all. Curfews are useless as well because there is no information saying you are more likely to get COVID-19 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. then you are before those times. Our local politicians have failed the states of North Dakota and Minnesota when it comes to sports in Minnesota. The athletes all around the country have been extra careful about precautions with COVID-19, even if they are more likely to survive, and yet, we are still shutting down sports for no reason at all even though this is the least likely age group that will catch COVID-19.
Also, why are we still postponing games because of COVID-19 and contact tracing? If anything, everybody needs to take responsibility of their actions by not playing in the game. Just like if you were normally sick, if you are sick, don't play. If you are not sick, you can play. It's as simple as that. Testing healthy people isn't going to make COVID-19 better. If you are sick and want to get tested, that's one thing. If you do have COVID-19, following all precautions is the best thing to do. There is no reason why healthy people should be getting tested. this just leads to false positives and unnecessary measures taking place.
I will give credit to the Minnesota State High School League for getting section championships off right before the shutdown, which gave Breckenridge football an opportunity to clinch the Section 6A championship. I'm all for standards, if we want to have teams play and not have the players play because of COVID-19 thats one thing, but if we are canceling games and suspended leagues because of this virus, we need a reality check. Breckenridge's volleyball team went 12-1 and did not get a chance to play in the postseason because of Gov. Walz rules during the shutdown that prohibits sports to be played. What is mindblowing about the governor's orders is that they are based off no information or data.
Here is what our government is doing, they are shutting down gyms in Minnesota when people with healthy lifestyles are going to the gyms and staying in shape. What we are doing is we are treating the virus like it is deadly, when people of all ages are surviving over 98 percent of the time. This virus is deadly for people with underlying conditions. Condolences to anyone who has lost a close family member or friend to COVID-19, but we need to do a better job of holding the right people responsible, and stopping high school sports is not going to do that.
