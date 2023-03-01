Simon too strong for Wahpeton, sending Lady Huskies to loser-out round

The No. 6 seed Wahpeton Lady Huskies (15-8) met their match in the No. 3 seed West Fargo Packers (18-4) on Tuesday, Feb. 28, losing by a score of 91-63 in the quarterfinal round of the East Region Tournament.
Miriley Simon scored 12 points in the opening five minutes to help West Fargo pull ahead, and finished with a game-high 27 points and 13 rebounds. Scout Woods battled Simon inside, scoring her 1,000th career point and closing the contest with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
Solveig Seymour chipped in 14 points on four triples for the Packers. McKena Koolmo scored 14, Emma Bontjes recorded a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Amyah Max scored nine on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc for Wahpeton.
The Lady Huskies enter the elimination round at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, March 2, vs. No. 7 seed Fargo North (7-16) at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex in Fargo. The winner of that contest will play at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, in a state-qualifying game at the SHAC.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.