Simon too strong for Wahpeton, sending Lady Huskies to loser-out round

Wahpeton sophomore Scout Woods is surrounded by supportive classmates after scoring her 1,000th career point Tuesday, Feb. 28, at West Fargo High School.

The No. 6 seed Wahpeton Lady Huskies (15-8) met their match in the No. 3 seed West Fargo Packers (18-4) on Tuesday, Feb. 28, losing by a score of 91-63 in the quarterfinal round of the East Region Tournament.

Miriley Simon scored 12 points in the opening five minutes to help West Fargo pull ahead, and finished with a game-high 27 points and 13 rebounds. Scout Woods battled Simon inside, scoring her 1,000th career point and closing the contest with 23 points and 11 rebounds.



