Single, Kunkel highlight HOL Champions for Breck track

The Breckenridge track and field teams competed at the Heart O’ Lakes Conference Championships Tuesday, May 17, in Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minnesota. The Cowboys finished last in the seven-team field and the Cowgirls placed fifth. There were plenty of encouraging results, however, including a victory in the girls 4x100 relay, another legendary leap by Jacob Kunkel and a conference title for foreign exchange student Lina Single.
Single, a native of Germany, narrowly bested teammate Ivy Ovsak for gold in the shot put with a throw of 37’2” to Ovsak’s 33’4.5”. Single also grabbed second in the discus with a distance of 104’2”. Her specialties in Germany are the javelin and the hammer throw, neither of which are sanctioned events by the Minnesota State High School League.
Kunkel cleared 6’2” to beat Pelican Rapids’ Brayden Ecker by two inches in the high jump, following up his personal-best 6’4” jump at sections with a fine encore.
The 4x100 relay of Riley Finkral, Hailee Hanson, Parker Yaggie and Taylor Bommersbach placed first in 54.06 seconds time. The 4x200, with Lauren Beyer replacing Hanson, took third with a time of 1:54.24.
Other runner-up finishers included Hanson in the 200 meter (28.77) and James Mertes in the long jump (18’4.5”). The program travels to Ada-Borup Thursday, May 19.
