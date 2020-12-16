Six Cowgirls named to Heart of Lakes All-Conference team

The Heart O'Lakes Conference in the Minnesota State High School League announced that six players from the Breckenridge volleyball team were named to the all-conference team. Those players are Camryn Kaehler, Abby Johnson, Riley Finkral, Carcie Materi, Jude Held and Sophie Larson.
The Cowgirls produced the most players from the conference to be named to the all conference team. Players Like Johnson Kaehler and Held led the attack all season as they totaled a combined 456 of the team's 602 kills on the season. Larson and Materi were extraordinary parts to that offense as Materi totaled 261 assists while Larson totaled 230 on the season. Riley Finkral totaled 267 digs on the year, which means she showed how great her defense was throughout the year to deserve all-conference.
The Cowgirls totaled 107 aces throughout the year. There were three players throughout the year that totaled more than 20 kills. the Cowgirls hit 92 percent of their serves. They also converted a hit percentage of 84 and converted an 18.9 kill percentage. The team also got 72 percent of their digs which is spectacular.
These six players, along with the rest of the team were dominant all season long.The Cowgirls finished the season 12-1 and beat every team that they played throughout the year. Barnesville was the only team that beat Breckenridge. The Cowgirls eventually beat Breckenridge to win the Heart O'Lakes conference. If the Minnesota Section 6A playoffs continued as scheduled, there would be a great chance that they could have won the championship.
The Minnesota All-State teams are expected to be announced on Friday, Dec. 18. Look to see some of these players on the All-State list.
