The Breckenridge-Wahpeton gymnastics team had only five of their eight competitors in action during their Saturday, Jan. 4 meet in Sisseton, South Dakota. Their goal was a team score of 124 and they came up just short with 120, taking second at the meet.
“They all had some struggles, but there were some great moments, too. Anika (Birkelo) pulling it together on beam after two falls scoring an 8.1, taking first place. Hailee (Hanson) struggling to complete her tumbling passes on floor during warm-up, but pulling it all together for her routine scoring an 8.4 taking fourth place,” BW coach Patty Moses said. “Abbie (Skovholt), dealing with back pain, determined to help her team out, competing all around (all four events) and coming out on top as champion of the meet.”
Milbank, South Dakota, won the meet with a score of 127.450.
The BW squad moved on to compete in a quadrangular in Milbank on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
BW Results
Anika Birkelo- vault 7.6 (tied for 13th), unbalanced beam 7.35 (tied for third), balanced beam 8.1 (1st), floor 8.0 (12th), all around 31.050 (4th)
Hailee Hanson- vault 8.2 (7th), unbalanced beam 6.55 (10th), balanced beam 6.2 (tied for 20th), floor 8.4 (4th), all around 29.35 (10th)
Kiah Klein- vault 7.25 (20th), unbalanced beam 5.5 (13th), balanced beam 7.1 (13th), floor 7.25 (20th), all around 27.100 (13th)
Abbie Skovholt- vault 8.6 (1st), unbalanced beam 7.6 (2nd), balanced beam 7.95 (3rd), floor 8.35 (5th), all around 32.5 (1st)
Braylyn St. Aubin- vault 7.15 (21st), balanced beam 5.0 (25th), floor 6.35 (24th)
