Slettedahl returns, Storm takes down Red River

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm wrestlers went 1-3 as a team at the 48th Annual Sertoma Wrestling Tournament Dec. 9-10. B-W lost to Bismarck Century, 82-0, Fargo Davies, 50-22, and Fosston-Bagley, 61-15, before topping Grand Forks Red River, 43-24.

Henry Slettedahl made his return to the mat, still nursing a finger injury, to secure a fall vs. Noah Brandvold of Grand Forks Red River at 152 pounds.

Slettedahl returns, Storm takes down Red River
Buy Now

B-W Storm junior Weston Jensen won by pin at Sertoma. 


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 