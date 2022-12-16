Slettedahl returns, Storm takes down Red River

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm wrestlers went 1-3 as a team at the 48th Annual Sertoma Wrestling Tournament Dec. 9-10. B-W lost to Bismarck Century, 82-0, Fargo Davies, 50-22, and Fosston-Bagley, 61-15, before topping Grand Forks Red River, 43-24.
Henry Slettedahl made his return to the mat, still nursing a finger injury, to secure a fall vs. Noah Brandvold of Grand Forks Red River at 152 pounds.
“The doctor pretty much told him he can’t hurt it anymore than it already is, so he’s kind of gutting it out and wrestling through the injury,” Storm Head Coach Ryan Brandt said. “He’s one of the toughest kids we have. He’s wrestling with a fractured finger and he’s competing against some of the better kids in the state, not getting blown out by them. It shows where he’s at with his growth and development as a wrestler.”
Colman Barth (126 lbs.) was victorious by 8-5 decision and David Erlandson (182 lbs.) earned a 12-4 major decision for the Storm. Weston Jensen (145 lbs.) impressed via fall at the 1:32 mark vs. Tanner Swanson.
“Weston wrestled their toughest kid and ended up pinning him in the first period. He really went after him right away. That was good to see from him, because he had a tough tournament up until that point wrestling a lot of really good kids,” Brandt said.
