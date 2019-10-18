Nearly 45 years ago, on Nov. 16, 1974, a group of young women in Jamestown, North Dakota, made history.
The Blue Jays Girls Basketball Team, Jamestown High School, seated Williston High School 34-30 in the first ever state championship at the Jamestown High School.
Earlier in October, the 1974-75 Blue Jay Girls were inducted into the Jamestown High School Hall of Fame. The honorees included Trudi Smith, Wahpeton, then known as Trudi Greeno.
Smith, 60, is a mother of three and grandmother of five. Her athletics career is something she’s proud of, even if being part of a pioneer team wasn’t something that dawned on her in the moment.
“At the time, we just thought we were playing basketball,” Smith said.
Raised in Jamestown, Smith played girls basketball through her 1977 graduation and briefly in college. Following her athletic days, she became a longtime employee of what is now CHI St. Francis Health in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“I didn’t even tell anybody I played basketball,” Smith said.
The Blue Jays had a 33-game winning streak by the end of the 1974 state championship. It included 15 consecutive wins in 1973-74 and 18 wins in 1974-75.
In addition to providing inaugural state championship, the Blue Jay Girls’ success was a milestone for young women in general. Smith began playing basketball a year after the implementation of Title IX, which led to the formation of countless girls sporting teams.
Athletics have been a tradition of Smith’s family. Her father, Rollie Greeno, was head football coach for 26 years at what is now the University of Jamestown. Her son, Ryan, played for North Dakota State University and the Canadian Football League. Daughters Kiki and Allie participated in gymnastics and track.
The 1974-75 Blue Jay Girls also included Ann Buck, Dianne Carlson, Kathi Fischer, Lisa Gallagher, Kim Lee, Karen Milne, Lynn Nitschke, Bobbe Rasmussen, Janice Schultz, Joann Skjeret, Barb Vogt and Terrie Wegner.
“We had some speed, we had some height, some farm girls that were pretty strong and we had heart. We just played hard, that’s all we did,” Smith said.
The team was managed by Al Boelke and Melissa Morud, assistant coached by Sandy Nelson and head coached by Tom Gould. Smith fondly remembers Gould, comparing him to Tom Hanks in “A League of Their Own.”
“He was just a great guy. Everybody should have a coach like that,” Smith said.
The hall of fame ceremony, which began Friday, Oct. 4, was a lot of fun for Smith and her classmates. It was like going back to high school. The experience included riding in a parade and tossing miniature basketballs to the crowd.
“I’d ask the girls, ‘Do you play?’ and then throw to them,” Smith said. “That was fun.”
Smith looks back on her basketball days with fondness and pride, not only in herself but her teammates.
“My senior year, our last game was against Valley City,” she recalled. “We set the attendance record for the Civic Center. There were teachers who were 50-60 years old. They’d never miss a game and we’d pack the house. They just couldn’t believe these girls could play basketball.”
