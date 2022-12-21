Smith, Riggs score career highs in Breckenridge loss

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — Breckenridge (0-3) is still looking for its first win of the season after losing to the Barnesville Trojans, 79-63, Tuesday, Dec. 20, in a Heart O’ Lakes Conference rivalry game. The Cowboys showcased some biological ballers, as senior Daymon Smith (24 points) and his freshman nephew Jaxson Riggs (10 points) both scored career highs in the defeat. Senior post Landon Blaufuss logged a double-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.
The Trojans (1-0) thrived on their home court, jumping out to a 44-25 lead in the opening 18 minutes. The second half was much more competitive, with the Cowboys claiming a 38-35 advantage in the final period. Senior wing Tate Inniger led Barnesville with 20 points, followed by Wyatt Suter (15), Carson Hager (10) and Owen Riddle (10) in double figures.
Cowboys senior Alex Sanchez offset an uncharacteristically low scoring night with great peripheral numbers. The guard/forward posted four points, eight assists, three steals and a block. Sanchez was all over the place on defense, recording seven deflections. Cameron Nieto emerged as a passer in this one, scoring four points and dealing out five assists.
“We struggled defensively in the first half but battled back in the second half, cutting the lead to eight,” Breckenridge Head Coach Jordan Christensen said. “Daymon and Landon got it done on the offensive end. Defensively in the second half, Nieto, Sanchez, and Jacob Kunkel really pressured the ball better.”
Next up for the Cowboys is a road game Thursday, Dec. 22 at Lake Park-Audubon, Minnesota. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.