Smith, Riggs score career highs in Breckenridge loss

Daymon Smith (22) scored 24 points vs. Barnesville, Minn. Landon Blaufuss (2) collected 16 points and 10 rebounds.

 Courtesy Lindsay Smith

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — Breckenridge (0-3) is still looking for its first win of the season after losing to the Barnesville Trojans, 79-63, Tuesday, Dec. 20, in a Heart O’ Lakes Conference rivalry game. The Cowboys showcased some biological ballers, as senior Daymon Smith (24 points) and his freshman nephew Jaxson Riggs (10 points) both scored career highs in the defeat. Senior post Landon Blaufuss logged a double-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

Jaxson Riggs defends the painted area behind Cowboys forward Landon Blaufuss. Riggs made his season debut Tuesday and dropped 10 points. 

The Trojans (1-0) thrived on their home court, jumping out to a 44-25 lead in the opening 18 minutes. The second half was much more competitive, with the Cowboys claiming a 38-35 advantage in the final period. Senior wing Tate Inniger led Barnesville with 20 points, followed by Wyatt Suter (15), Carson Hager (10) and Owen Riddle (10) in double figures.



