Spartans spoil state hopes for Lady Huskies, Koolmo scores 1,000th point

Wahpeton teammates pose for a photo with McKena Koolmo (center) as she proudly displays her 1,000 point banner designed by Daily News and printed by Grippers Sports. Pictured from left: Scout Woods, Halle Miller, Koolmo, Amyah Max and Olivia Hansen.
FARGO — Upset season is upon us, and the Wahpeton girls basketball team was well aware of the stakes heading into Thursday’s loser-out game against a Fargo North team they had beaten twice previously. The Lady Huskies weren’t ready for their season to end, but that’s March madness. North had an unbelievable night from three-point range, knocking down 13-of-22 shots en route to a 79-64 win at the Scheels Center.
Wahpeton led 32-31 at the half, but five threes and 21 points from Arden Faulkner sparked an insurmountable 48-point second half for the victors. The No. 6 seed Lady Huskies (15-9) were eliminated from the East Region Tournament, while the No. 7 seed Spartans (8-16) advanced to the state-qualifier round Saturday.
Wahpeton senior McKena Koolmo scored her 1,000th career point on a clutch catch-and-shoot three in the second half. The point guard led her team with 19 points, adding game highs in steals (3) and assists (3). Senior forward Emma Bontjes closed with 15 points and six rebounds. Senior forward Abi Bronson did not score, but played heavy minutes and spaced the floor well to finish out her career.
Koolmo and Bontjes emerged as key players over the past two years. Koolmo scored 695 combined points in her junior and senior seasons, including 363 in 2021-22. Bontjes amassed 601 points, upping her scoring average from 10.3 points per game to 14.1 in her final campaign.
The sophomore tandem of Scout Woods and Halle Miller were the other Huskies to score double figures. Woods posted 12 points and eight boards, while Miller scored 10 and grabbed five rebounds.
Wahpeton will return a strong crop of players for the 2022-23 season, as North Dakota moves to a newly-approved three-class system. The Lady Huskies will compete in Class A against schools with enrollment of 162.5-649 students. The Huskies posted a record of 27-24 the last two years against predominantly AA schools.
