East Region elimination game between Wahpeton and Fargo North held Thursday, March 2, at the Scheels Center, located inside the Sanford Health Athletic Complex in Fargo.

FARGO — Upset season is upon us, and the Wahpeton girls basketball team was well aware of the stakes heading into Thursday’s loser-out game against a Fargo North team they had beaten twice previously. The Lady Huskies weren’t ready for their season to end, but that’s March madness. North had an unbelievable night from three-point range, knocking down 13-of-22 shots en route to a 79-64 win at the Scheels Center.

Wahpeton led 32-31 at the half, but five threes and 21 points from Arden Faulkner sparked an insurmountable 48-point second half for the victors. The No. 6 seed Lady Huskies (15-9) were eliminated from the East Region Tournament, while the No. 7 seed Spartans (8-16) advanced to the state-qualifier round Saturday.

Spartans spoil state hopes for Lady Huskies, Koolmo scores 1,000th point

Wahpeton teammates pose for a photo with McKena Koolmo (center) as she proudly displays her 1,000 point banner designed by Daily News and printed by Grippers Sports. Pictured from left: Scout Woods, Halle Miller, Koolmo, Amyah Max and Olivia Hansen.
Emma Bontjes (10) is fouled by Nora Fluge on a three-point attempt during the first half of Thursday’s game.
Scout Woods narrowly missed a double-double with 12 points and eight rebounds. The sophomore forward led Wahpeton in scoring this season at 17.1 points per game.  


Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 