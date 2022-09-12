Spartans throw salt in Wildcats’ wounds with 35-29 win

William Katchmark (91) had a hard time drawing holding penalties against the Spartans on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Frank Vertin Field in Wahpeton. He kept grinding, however, in what proved to be a grueling rivalry game.
William Katchmark (91) had a hard time drawing holding penalties against the Spartans on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Frank Vertin Field in Wahpeton. He kept grinding, however, in what proved to be a grueling rivalry game.
Saturday’s showdown between the No. 3-ranked North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats and the No. 4 M-State Fergus Falls Spartans lived up to the hype. The Spartans stopped Science inside the red zone, turning them over on downs to claim a 35-29 victory, ending a potential game-winning drive which included an inadvertent whistle, a backflip catch and a shot for the end zone.
NDSCS started its final drive with 2:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. Graedyn Buell connected with Brady Borgen down the sideline on third-and-6, but the play was blown dead by an inadvertent whistle. Buell’s next pass went deep to Marselio Mendez, who came back to the football and made the catch despite doing a full backflip in the air as a Spartan defender grabbed his facemask.
The circus catch drew a penalty that set NDSCS up with first-and-goal from the 8. The Spartans batted a pass away from a leaping Mendez in the back of the end zone. The ensuing snap sailed over Buell’s head, a frequent occurrence in the game, turning the ball over on downs to stick NDSCS with its first loss the year.
Saturday felt like it would stretch into Sunday with how many penalties the Spartans racked up in the first half — eight for 79 yards to be exact. Some of the glaring mistakes included a kick return touchdown negated by holding, several third down stops overturned by unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and a roughing the kicker violation extending an NDSCS drive.
The Wildcats failed to take full advantage of the undisciplined Spartans. Erik Lumpkin intercepted Kenneth Cooper on the first play of the game, but NDSCS settled for a Nikolas Hunchak field goal after a bad snap inside the red zone doomed the drive. Lumpkin also recorded seven tackles and forced a fumble, providing a bright spot in a game where the Wildcats allowed 236 yards passing and three scores through the air.
Buell was bottled up all afternoon. Bad snaps led to him running for his life and throwing under duress as the Spartans created constant chaos. The second-year signal caller was still able to complete a 55-yard TD pass to Kemar Graham and two passing scores to Borgen, including a 70-yard bomb with :56 left in the first half. Mendez continued to stretch the field with three receptions, 63 yards and a five-yard rushing touchdown on a jet sweep to open the scoring.
It was a game to forget for NDSCS, who has now lost two in a row to the Spartans dating back to last season. In 2021, the Wildcats won on the road at M-State, 34-26, before losing to the Spartans, 19-16, on their home field in the conference semifinals.
The Wildcats enter their bye week with a 2-1 record. They return to play on Saturday, Sept. 24, with a road game at Vermillion Community College.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.