Saturday’s showdown between the No. 3-ranked North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats and the No. 4 M-State Fergus Falls Spartans lived up to the hype. The Spartans stopped Science inside the red zone, turning them over on downs to claim a 35-29 victory, ending a potential game-winning drive which included an inadvertent whistle, a backflip catch and a shot for the end zone.

NDSCS started its final drive with 2:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. Graedyn Buell connected with Brady Borgen down the sideline on third-and-6, but the play was blown dead by an inadvertent whistle. Buell’s next pass went deep to Marselio Mendez, who came back to the football and made the catch despite doing a full backflip in the air as a Spartan defender grabbed his facemask.

Spartans throw salt in Wildcats’ wounds with 35-29 win
Erik Lumpkin (10) created a turnover on the first play from scrimmage Saturday, intercepting Kenneth Cooper.


