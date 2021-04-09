Special Olympics concludes first week of events

The North Dakota Special Olympics program kicked off this week with events happening in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
“I’m really happy that we can get athletes out there to start participating again,” Director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Wayne Beyer said. “It’s really good physically but it’s also good socially too. People have been confined in their homes with visiting restrictions.”
The Special Olympics is back after not having the event in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“The Special Olympics is really special to us,” Beyer said. “The Special Olympics gives the people the opportunity for the recreation of people with intellectual disabilities. It’s a very well organized program where the athletes have to have physicals. It’s a well structured program and we are really happy to be one of the 12 programs in North Dakota to do that.”
The athletes participated in some individual events like track and field. Unfortunately the athletes couldn’t participate in some events due to COVID-19 restrictions, but they were able to play bocce, which happens on Thursdays during the spring. They will be doing spring district competition in North Dakota but not statewide events.
Next year, Beyer hopes that the Special Olympics committee allows more events like bowling and basketball to come back next year.
