Breckenridge Head Coach Chad Fredericksen has been stressing to his team throughout the year he wanted to see more out of their special team units. He got it last week with a pair of kickoff returns, but they were both called back. The return teams stayed hot in their Wednesday, Oct. 9 road battle in Crookston, Minnesota, keying their 26-13 victory. The game was supposed to be on Friday, Oct. 9, but was rescheduled due to weather concerns.
“That’s the difference,” Fredericksen said. “Every year we talk a lot about special teams and how if people are stuffing us – which they did a great job of and my hats off to Crookston – we’ve got to have the spark from special teams and that’s what we got.”
Jacob Vizenor, who reached the endzone on both of the negated kicks last week, broke the game open with a 76-yard punt return score. Vizenor’s fellow returner, Emmit Vig, nearly housed one of his own with a 70-yard return later in the half. The Cowboys couldn’t punch it in, but the punt return team came through again when a snap was fumbled and recovered by Jonah Christensen inside the Crookston five. Daniel Erlandson went in for the short-yardage score as Breck took a 14-13 lead into halftime.
Despite a strong wind and rainy conditions, the Cowboys managed to increase their lead with a score through the air. On third and goal from the 10, Cooper Yaggie tossed a lob for one of his receivers to the back of the endzone. The ball hung in the air almost as long as one of the punts BHS returned, but Jase Jensen was standing just inside the goal line all by himself to haul in the score.
“That was a miracle. I think there was a little divine intervention or whatever you want to call it. That was a good play for us and it was effective,” Fredericksen said.
The teams battled and held strong with defense ruling most of the second half. Crookston could only muster 151 yards and were kept off the board the entire second half while Breckenridge put up 222 yards.
“The defense played really, really well. That’s what kept us in the game. Our offense was sputtering and our defense just stepped up and played really well,” Fredericksen said.
In the game’s final minutes, Vizenor took over. A Pirate pass was off the mark and into the leaping Vizenor’s hands for an interception. On fourth and 14 Breckenridge went back to their playmaker and Vizenor hauled in the long ball on a wheel route for a 39-yard TD. The junior iced the game on the next drive with his second pick of the night.
“Jacob Vizenor had a great game. We started off a little slow and he came through,” Fredericksen said. “That’s what we’ve got to have on games like this.”
Breck (4-3) moves on to an unfamiliar foe with their second Wednesday road game in a row in Red Lake Falls, Minnesota. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 16.
Breckenridge Stat Leaders
Passing
Cooper Yaggie- 3-7 55 yds, 2 TDs
Rushing
Jack Aigner- 16 carries, 106 yds
Jacob Vizenor- 6 carries, 51 yds
Daniel Erlandson- 1 carry, 1 yd, TD
Receiving
Vizenor- 1 catch, 39 yds, TD
Jase Jensen- 1 catch, 10 yds, TD
Tyson Piechowski- 1 catch, 6 yds
Defense
Vizenor- 2 INTs
Jonah Christensen- FR
Connor Twidwell- 1.5 sack
Jared Aamold- .5 sack
Gavin Johnson- .5 sack
