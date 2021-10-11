Sports records falling like leaves

We exited a summer highlighted by two incredible baseball seasons from the Breckenridge and Wahpeton legion teams. We entered a fall that’s been packed with record-setting performances at the individual and team levels, along with standout stats and career milestones.
On the Wahpeton side, football fans have been treated to an aerial attack like no other. Wahpeton High School quarterback Blake Schafer tallied 15 touchdowns before throwing his first interception. Through seven games, the senior gunslinger has 1,835 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s rushed for 227 yards and two additional scores.
Caden Kappes has caught over half of Schafer’s touchdown passes — 14 to be precise. That’s a new Wahpeton Huskies record for single-season TD receptions. Kappes has generated 616 receiving yards at 15.8 yards per catch. The junior phenom has reached the end zone on nearly half of his receptions.
The North Dakota State College of Science football team is 7-0, thanks in large part to their big man on campus, Freshman quarterback Graedyn Buell. The Wyoming native has diced up defenses to the tune of 1,254 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception. Buell has started six games, adding 214 rushing yards and three scores. Buell showed he has ice in his veins when he orchestrated a game-winning, 57-yard touchdown drive at Central Lakes.
Chad Fredericksen captured his 100th career win as head coach of the Breckenridge Cowboys football team. At 4-3, Fredericksen has Breckenridge in contention after capturing the Section 6A title in 2020. His second title as head coach.
The Breckenridge Cowgirls volleyball team has basically rewritten the school record books. At 20-0, Breckenridge is well into its best season ever. Abby Johnson set new records for match aces (10) and career aces (151). Camryn Kaehler set a new mark for career kills (754). Riley Finkral became the first player in program history to reach 1,000 career digs, also setting the match record with 49. The team has been so dominant that I’m probably leaving some new milestones out as I type this.
Anaka Lysne lit up the links for Wahpeton girls golf, winning Eastern Dakota Conference Senior Athlete of the Year and North Dakota Class A Outstanding Senior Athlete honors. Lysne led the EDC in scoring average (79.3) and took fourth place at the state tournament. Her three medalist performances were extra impressive considering the fact that Wahpeton had not placed an individual winner at any event since Savannah Haselhorst in 2014.
Max Neitzke became the youngest Bois De Sioux Men’s Tournament Champion at 13-years-old, winning the Presidents Flight after missing the Champions flight by a single stroke.
Sydni Roberts swam her way into the Breckenridge-Wahpeton record books with a new best of 1:03.73 in the 100-meter backstroke. Roberts is a freshman with multiple years of varsity experience.
Eric Koch, Wahpeton, broke several powerlifting world records at the World Powerlifting Congress in Lombard, Illinois. He set new congress marks in his bracket of 523-pound squat, 512.5-pound deadlift and 319.6-pound bench press. He broke a fourth world record for combined weight with 1,356 pounds.
