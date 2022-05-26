Spring Sports Female Athlete of the Year Finalists

The spring onslaught of inclement weather has forced teams to begin their seasons at different rates, delaying the amount of games, meets and statistics we’re accustomed to seeing at this point of the year. Despite these challenges, Daily News is pleased to announce its list of finalists for Spring Sports Female Athlete of the Year, highlighted by 10 superstars from Breckenridge-Wahpeton.
Finalists are chosen based on a combination of individual and team performance, personal statistics, program impact and underlying analytics. With hundreds of athletes competing in Breckenridge-Wahpeton, there are no wrong choices for this list, and we implore the community to support these standout student athletes. No priority was given to any one sport. The most superb performers across the board were selected.
Top 10 Female Finalists
Mia Dodge (So.) - Breck-Wahp Softball
Dodge enters Thursday’s playoff game with 119 strikeouts and 20 walks. Opponents have batted just .173 against the Storm pitcher, mustering 39 hits across 60 innings of work. Dodge has been tremendous at fielding her position with 13 assists, three putouts and zero errors in the circle. With a sub-three ERA, she’s given her team a chance to win night in and night out.
Abi Bronson (Jr.) - Breck-Wahp Softball
Bronson was a depth piece to start the season, before ripping the cover off the softball and forcing her way into a prominent spot in the batting order. In 13 games, the junior is batting .400 with five doubles, four homers, 13 RBIs and a 5:4 BB:K ratio. She has three homers in her last three appearances, including a postseason jack in the opening round of Section 8AA playoffs.
Ana Erickson (Sr.) - Breck-Wahp Softball
Playing one of the most important positions on the diamond, catcher, Erickson is an experienced signal caller for the Storm. The senior is also a force on offense, leading the team in average (.431), hits (20), doubles (8), runs (19) and RBIs. Ope, almost forgot to list her team-high 11 stolen bases. She has not been thrown out.
Scout Woods (Fr.) - Wahpeton Track and Field
Woods is a record-breaker. She holds the Lady Huskies discus record with a throw of 125’6”. She’s on the top line for shot put as well with a throw of 40’10”. She earned top-10 status at the North Dakota Class A State Meet as an eighth grader and returns this year as the Eastern Dakota Conference discus champ, ready to take the reins as the state’s elite field star and the face of the EDC.
Katelyn Strauss (Fr.) - NDSCS Softball
Strauss is one of the best junior college pitchers in the United States. She struck out 18 batters Wednesday, May 25, at the NJCAA DIII Softball Championships. The freshman from Spokane, Washington, accomplished the feat against the No. 2-ranked team in the nation, Corning, in a heartbreaking 1-0 loss. Strauss (20-6) holds the national lead in strikeouts (313) while fanning 13.5 batters per seven innings. Her 1.73 ERA is third in the nation. To put the cherry on top, she was named Mon-Dak Conference and Region XIII North MVP.
Josie Buhr (So.) - NDSCS Softball
Speed kills, and Buhr has it in spades. The sophomore from Central Cass is 46 for 50 on stolen base attempts, the third most thefts in NJCAA DIII. Her .392 average and 60 runs scored lead the Wildcats. Buhr is excellent with runners in scoring position, driving in 41 RBIs on the strength of five triples, 10 doubles and three home runs.
Maxine Ebel (So.) - NDSCS Softball
The local talent from Lidgerwood is a basher. She leads NDSCS with nine home runs and 46 RBIs. While her power is impressive, Ebel has drawn 27 walks and batted .387 across 131 at bats to give the Wildcats a diverse power bat in the heart of their lineup. Her defensive progression at first base has been key for a championship team that has found itself on the winning side of many close games during a school-record 38-win season.
Elizabeth Comings (Jr.) - Wahpeton Tennis
Teaming up with senior Olivia Dodge, an honorable mention for this list, Comings has helped change the perception of Wahpeton Lady Huskies tennis. Coming from a distinguished tennis family that shows a deep love for the sport, the junior is a positive influence on her young teammates and has plenty of singles wins to show for it. Comings was named MVP of the team.
Brooklyn Baumhardt (Sr.) - Twin Town Archery
Baumhardt traveled to the NASP National Tournament in Sandy, Utah, and shot the lights out. The senior archer placed third of 243 high school girls and runner-up amongst 26 seniors competing. Her overall girls rank was an astonishing fourth of 604. After placing third at the NASP Minnesota State Tournament in both bullseye and 3D, Baumhardt showed she doesn’t shake on the sport's biggest stage by shredding the target sheets at nationals.
Kennedy Schuler (Jr.) - Breckenridge Golf
What an awful spring it’s been for golf, but Schuler persevered. With virtually zero outdoor practice, at least not under fair-weather conditions, the junior has maintained a 50.5 average. Her nine-hole score of 46 at the Bois De Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton tied for fourth in the Heart O’ Lakes Conference field. She’s truly the stabilizing factor of the Cowgirls golf program as the oldest member on the roster.
"It's exciting for Kennedy. She works hard and she's an excellent role model," Cowgirls Head Coach Cheryl Ferrell said.
Winter Sports Athlete of the Year Winners
Jackson Burchill & Aidan Ruddy (Co-Winners) - B-W Wrestling
Ivane Tensaie - NDSCS Women's Basketball
Fall Sports Athlete of the Year Winners
Caden Kappes - Wahpeton Football
Camryn Kaehler - Breckenridge Volleyball
