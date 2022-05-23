Spring Sports Male Athlete of the Year Finalists

Spring sports only recently stepped outside and already playoffs are rapidly approaching with high school graduations to follow. Residents of the Red River Valley aren’t strangers to frigid Aprils and muddy Mays, but 2022 has been a different beast, wreaking havoc on athletics with nonstop storms that included an ultra-rare derecho.
This onslaught of weather has forced teams to begin their seasons at different rates, delaying the amount of games and statistics we’re accustomed to seeing at this point of the year. Despite these challenges, Daily News is pleased to announce its list of finalists for Spring Sports Male Athlete of the Year, highlighted by 10 superstars from Breckenridge-Wahpeton.
Top 10 Male Finalists
Joshua Wiebusch (Sr.) - Twin Town Archery
The avid archer brought his talent, determination and focus to center stage at the NASP National Tournament in Sandy, Utah. North Dakota’s No. 1 shooter took fourth in a field of 282 high school boys with a 291, a mere four shots below first place. Amongst 64 seniors competing in the event, Wiebusch placed second.
Jackson Fliflet (Jr.) - Wahpeton Baseball
Fliflet sports a .389 average through 54 at bats, leading Wahpeton in RBIs (17) and doubles (8). If you’re into analytics, the catcher pops off the chart with impressive on-base (.492) and slugging (.537) percentages. He’s yet to leave the park in 2022 after hitting three homers last summer, but with the weather warming up, it’s only a matter of time. Despite his heavy-handed, run-producing role in the Huskies lineup, Fliflet has more walks than strikeouts on his ledger.
Tori Uhlich (Sr.) - Wahpeton Baseball
Every team needs a senior leader. Uhlich has been that and more with a willingness to sacrifice his body on catches in the outfield and a penchant for getting dirty on the basepaths. The speedster can flat out hit, evidenced by a .444 average. Uhlich’s team lead in runs (22) and stolen bases (21) is boosted by a hint of pop with three doubles on the season.
Caden Kappes (Jr.) - Wahpeton Baseball
Kappes has turned the page on his slow start to the season, upping his average to .346 with 20 stolen bases from the leadoff spot. His 7:6 strikeout-to-walk ratio is even better when factoring in the eight times he’s been hit by pitch. The junior has emerged as a two-way threat in 11 innings on the mound, striking out 13 batters and walking four. His 1.91 earned run average is second on the team to North Dakota State College of Science commit Nicky Zach (0.70).
Jacob Kunkel (So.) - Breckenridge Track
The kid can fly. Kunkel cleared 6’4” in the section high jump and reached 6’2” at the conference championship to sweep the event. Kunkel has made strides in strength training and his offseason work ethic has made him a state tournament contender in just his sophomore season. He’s a likable jitterbug with energy that teammates love to be around. The Breckenridge High School record for high jump is 6’8”, which Casey Lipp is clutching tightly after watching Kunkel soar to new heights in 2022.
Ethan Manock (Jr.) - Wahpeton Track
Breaking a 30-year school record with a discus throw of 165’8” was enough to land Manock on this list, but his contributions do not stop there. Manock has posted several victories in the high jump and long jump, qualifying for state in the latter. If the junior’s discus distance impressed you, his shot put will also grab your attention. In the most accurate verbiage available, he’s simply a freak of nature when it comes to athletics. Manock took first place in the javelin throw at the Eastern Dakota Conference Championships.
Cameron Nieto (Jr.) - Breckenridge Baseball
Nieto’s numbers are down by his standards, but that can be said for most of the young Cowboys team. His .281 average ranks third on the roster, but his peripheral numbers are strong — five doubles, six runs and six stolen bases. His speed has created opportunities the Breckenridge bats haven’t and the junior is a gold glove presence in center field. Nieto has not committed an error in 21 total chances.
Dawson Wienbar (So.) - Breckenridge Golf
Wienbar is a consistent top-10 talent in the Heart O’ Lakes Conference. The sophomore broke onto the Minnesota Junior PGA Tour last summer with a victory at Tipsinah Mounds in Elbow Lake. Recently, he placed fourth at the Frazee Hornets meet, one stroke below the runner-up round of 78. Wienbar’s round included three birdies and one eagle. The sophomore followed that up with a 79 at Barnesville, good enough for sixth place.
Hunter Wamre (So.) - NDSCS Baseball
Wamre just competes. The Wahpeton Post 20 State Champion had his ups and downs as a college freshman, but 2022 was different. Hometown Hunter raked to the tune of three home runs and 20 RBIs, both team highs, with a .310 supporting average. Wamre tossed two back-to-back complete-game wins to end the regular season, helping Science win its only home game of the rain-riddled season.
Isaac Loosmore (So.) - NDSCS Baseball
Loosmore led the Wildcats with a .394 batting average, 28 hits and 21 runs scored. His superb speed led to a litany of stolen bases and, ultimately, a 3-2 home victory over M-State Fergus Falls in which the Wahpeton native put on a show. Loosmore will be remembered as the match that lit the fire for NDSCS in its first two years as a baseball program.
Editors Note: List of finalists for Spring Sports Female Athlete of the Year will be announced Thursday.
