Golf

I get to cover three golf teams throughout the spring and they each have one home meet. By far the easiest sport to photograph considering the athletes aren’t really going anywhere, I drive around on a golf cart and follow each local athlete on a hole or two. It’s always enjoyable cruising on the Bois de Sioux Golf Course, with the exception of thinking I might get hit by a drive or accidentally run over one of the competitor’s ball.

The coaches for each team are a joy to hang out with. I loved joking around with Wahpeton Boys Golf Head Coach Jeff Ralph or Breckenridge Girls Golf Head Coach Cheryl Ferrell, or catching up with Breckenridge Boys Golf Head Coach Stan Goldade, who was my math teacher in high school.

There may not be many meets that I get to cover in person throughout the year, but they’re always circled on my calendar for some of my favorite days in the spring.

