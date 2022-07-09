Throughout its storied history, the Independence Day baseball game between Red River rivals, Wahpeton Post 20 and Breckenridge Post 53, has drawn massive crowds to John Randall Field, nestled in the normally quiet Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton. The 2022 Stars and Strikes Sweet Border Battle was no different, as 1,000-plus community members flocked to the field to enjoy American Legion Baseball and a booming fireworks display at dusk.
“Every year the crowd has gotten bigger. This is what we envisioned and hoped for, people wanting to go to the game before the fireworks. This year, the crowd was incredible,” Wahpeton Head Coach Chris Kappes said. “We want to grow this even more. It’s already a great event.”
Kappes started the border battle tradition when he was coaching over in Breckenridge in 2003. Post 20 has won 12 of the 20 meetings vs. Breckenridge since the inception of the legion rivalry. Prior to the birth of the twin town showdown, Wahpeton welcomed alumni to John Randall to face its legion team each Independence Day.
“In 2002, the alumni game kinda sputtered a little bit and didn’t have as great attendance as it usually did,” Kappes said. “The following year, Wade Gilbertson took over for Wahpeton legion and he agreed it would be a great idea for us to come over and play on the Fourth of July.”
Current Post 53 Head Coach Chris Roberts played baseball with Kappes in Breckenridge. The pair also worked together for five years at Roberts’ physical therapy business, OSPTI. Now, both men have sons that star for their respective teams, Caden Kappes and Collin Roberts.
“For myself, with the age my kids are at, I’ve only been involved with the Fourth of July game for the past three or four years,” Coach Roberts said. “I’ve known Kappes for a lot of years. Standing out on the field, going up to the plate and meeting with the umpires, it was kinda neat. Just to look around at the crowd, there were a lot of people there, it seemed much bigger than year’s past. The atmosphere couldn’t have been better, just seeing people you know when walking on and off the field.”
“Thinking all the way back to when we were teammates together in Breckenridge, I didn’t really think about it until July 5, but it was a cool little thing,” Coach Kappes said.
Before any runs were scored, Olivia Dodge delivered a beautiful rendition of the national anthem and Toby McPherson buzzed the diamond with a fitting flyover in his P-51 Mustang. The aircraft is estimated to be one of 150 in existence today.
“When they had that flyover I had goosebumps. I walked over to everybody else and they had the same, it was pretty neat,” Coach Roberts said.
When the contest began, Wahpeton (25-2) was not messing around, riding a nine-run first inning to dominate Breckenridge (8-14) by a score of 15-4. Post 53 scored four runs in the fourth, but Post 20 tacked on six more to end the game early. It was a night to remember for Wahpeton, and one to forget for their Minnesotan opponents.
Three errors and a pair of early doubles from Jackson Fliflet and Josiah Hofman essentially took Breckenridge out of the game. Post 53 suffered the second one-hitter in border battle history, adding to their troubles at the plate.
Chris and Cam Nieto lasted one inning on the mound. Gavin Snyder pitched three innings for Breckenridge, allowing two earned runs as his team cut the deficit to 9-4 in the fourth. Wahpeton answered with hits by Fliflet, Caden Hockert, Riley Thimjon and Tori Uhlich to end the rally. Coach Roberts was happy his team didn’t roll over against the defending Class A State Champions.
“If you take away that first inning, it’s a little different ballgame,” Roberts said. “I was happy with the way our boys played, as far as the way they handled it. We could’ve just given up, but they fought pretty hard. Gavin came in and pitched awesome, threw strikes, made them hit the ball and left things in our defense’ hands.”
Caden Hockert started for Wahpeton, working into the third inning with five strikeouts and six walks. He allowed four runs (zero earned) and one hit, throwing 37-of-78 pitches for strikes.
“Hockert certainly didn’t have his best stuff on the mound. We talked about taking him out at about 60 pitches, but I thought he needed to work through it a little bit,” Coach Kappes said. “He was really fighting himself on the mound that night mechanics wise, a little stiff and falling off. I’m not sure if he was overly amped for the game, but pitchers typically have their best stuff once every four games. The days you don’t have your best stuff, how are you gonna compete and work through it? That’s the mentality we want our pitchers to have, and he was still able to help us find a way to win the game.”
Caden Kappes singled on the first pitch of the game and scored shortly after on an error. Things unraveled for Breckenridge after two more errors and a hit-by-pitch in the opening minutes as Wahpeton ran wild.
“We’re gonna try to steal bags, we’re gonna read balls in the dirt, get good reads and take that extra base,” Coach Kappes said. “Speed kills, and when you can put pressure on teams because of the speed you have, that changes a lot of things. Sometimes the pitcher rushes to the plate, doesn’t focus on the hitter the way they need to and it turns into a mental game.”
The 15 runs scored by Wahpeton is tied for the most in the series. The other group to reach that number was the 2012 Central Plains Region Championship team, who was honored on the field prior to the Monday’s contest.
Jeremy Bontjes, 2012 Central Plains MVP, threw out the first pitch. Bontjes was dynamite that season, batting .433 and posting a 9-0 record and 0.63 ERA on the mound. Preston Kath, United States Air Force, also tossed out a first pitch. Kath batted .369 and finished 6-1 on the hill during Wahpeton’s title run, matching Ryan Sheeley for the second-most wins on the pitching staff.
Digging through the Daily News archives I found some memorable moments in the rivalry. In 2013, Brock Lingen pitched the only no-hitter when Post 20 won 7-0. In 2004, Jeff Aamot and Aaron Vagts each barreled two homers. It appears Jeremy Stack has the only 4-for-4 performance in 2019 and Bryan Jacklitch owns the most strikeouts in a game with 14 in 2009.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.