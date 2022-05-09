Steady as she goes: Huskies happy with improvements

On Tuesday, May 3, the Wahpeton Huskies golf team took to the Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, Country Club for its second meet of the 2022 season. Bjorn Kubela led the way with a team-low 94 round.
Kubela started the day with two doubles and a quadruple bogey, before settling in and righting the ship with a stretch of solid shots.
“Bjorn had a rough start, kinda looked like it was just gonna go haywire again,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. “He reeled it back in and had four pars in the next seven holes and just played bogey golf after that. I think that’s the secret we’re looking for right now, trying to avoid those doubles, triples and quads that absolutely destroy your round.”
Brennen Ritter posted a 104 and Aidan Bohn was right behind him with a 108. To give you an idea of how young the Huskies are, Ritter was slated to miss an upcoming tournament to attend drivers education. Ralph has no problem understanding the inevitable growing pains on this team.
“It’s the same thing with those two guys, it’s just a matter of one shot here or there. We all play golf and we all get a bad break sometimes, but we’re seeing some growth from them,” Ralph said. “Aidan has done a little offseason work and we’re waiting for that to come to a head for him. It’s just a matter of being smart on the course and managing the course.”
Isaiah Bruechert (113), Joshua Hofman (115) and Jordan Jensen (119) rounded out the Huskies scorecard.
“Jordan is a kid who pretty much came outta nowhere and joined the golf team this year. To be able to go play in a varsity tournament you’ve gotta beat somebody, and he did that on our team,” Ralph said.
