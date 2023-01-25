Steer sisters sink Breckenridge, 66-57

Erin Blaufuss (24) continues to see her minutes spike on the Breckenridge second unit. The freshman center is getting more comfortable in the offense, even attempting a three-pointer when the Nuggets left her open Tuesday.
The Hawley Nuggets played with a vengeance Tuesday, Jan. 24, when they visited No. 14-ranked Breckenridge for round two between the Heart O’ Lakes conference rivals, evening the season series with a 66-57 win over the Cowgirls. Izzy Steer (28 points) and Anna Steer (27 points) put on a two-woman scoring clinic, nearly outscoring Breckenridge by themselves. The Steer sisters ripped down eight rebounds each as Hawley claimed a 35-32 edge on the glass.
Parker Yaggie recorded 18 points and eight rebounds for Breckenridge and Addie Twidwell supplied 10 points and seven boards, as the Cowgirls fell to 11-4 on the season and 2-4 over the last six games. Hawley stretched its winning streak to three and improved to 10-5 overall.
Breckenridge cut an 11-point lead to four with 1:24 remaining in the game and Hawley set to inbound the basketball. The Nuggets threw the ball away, directly off the leg of a streaking Abby Johnson. The senior booted the ball in her natural running motion and it was recovered by Cowgirls teammate Sydni Roberts in the Breckenridge backcourt. By rule, a violation only occurs when a player intentionally kicks the basketball. Nevertheless, the play was blown dead and Breckenridge was whistled for a kicked ball violation.
Just when it appeared Breckenridge had seized the opportunity to make it a one-possession game, all momentum was stopped dead in its tracks. The Cowgirls began fouling Hawley, where they converted at the foul line in the final minute to secure the win.
The first half gave fans a vintage conference clash, with both teams jostling for the lead. Grace Nicholson banked home a three from the corner to give Breckenridge some breathing room and a 19-13 lead. Hawley heated up from distance, however, taking a 27-26 lead to the locker room. Hawley shot 8-of-14 from beyond the arc Tuesday, draining several contested threes.
Six first-half points from Kelsey Ceroll and Yaggie, and five from Johnson helped the Cowgirls stay within striking distance, as Breckenridge made the overly-aggressive Nuggets pay by knocking down 11-of-13 free throws in the opening half.
Hawley clamped down on freshman point guard Johnica Bernotas, who needed 16 shots to score 11 points. Bernotas kickstarted the late-game rally, however, stepping through a trio of defenders in the paint to finish a finger-roll layup.
Ultimately, the night belonged to the Steer sisters, who appeared destined to get buckets no matter what the Cowgirls threw at them.
Breckenridge travels to Barnesville (7-8), Minnesota, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, to face another respectable Heart O’ Lakes opponent.
