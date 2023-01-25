Steer sisters sink Breckenridge, 66-57
Emily Gowin's full-court pressure was phenomenal once again, as Breckenridge upped the intensity to chip away at a double-digit Hawley lead. 

Heart O' Lakes Standings

Perham Yellowjackets - 15-1 overall, 8-0 HOL

Pelican Rapids Vikings - 13-3 overall, 6-1 HOL

Breckenridge Cowgirls - 11-4 overall, 4-3 HOL

Barnesville Trojans - 7-8 overall, 4-3 HOL

Hawley Nuggets - 10-5 overall, 2-5 HOL

DGF Rebels - 6-9 overall, 1-7 HOL

Frazee Hornets - 5-11 overall, 1-7 HOL

Hawley (66) vs. Breckenridge (57)

The Hawley Nuggets played with a vengeance Tuesday, Jan. 24, when they visited No. 14-ranked Breckenridge for round two between the Heart O’ Lakes conference rivals, evening the season series with a 66-57 win over the Cowgirls. Izzy Steer (28 points) and Anna Steer (27 points) put on a two-woman scoring clinic, nearly outscoring Breckenridge by themselves. The Steer sisters ripped down eight rebounds each as Hawley claimed a 35-32 edge on the glass.

Steer sisters sink Breckenridge, 66-57
Breckenridge senior Addie Twidwell (22) drives by Emma Brookshire (24) late in Tuesday’s game vs. Hawley.

Parker Yaggie recorded 18 points and eight rebounds for Breckenridge and Addie Twidwell supplied 10 points and seven boards, as the Cowgirls fell to 11-4 on the season and 2-4 over the last six games. Hawley stretched its winning streak to three and improved to 10-5 overall.

Steer sisters sink Breckenridge, 66-57
Kelsey Ceroll penetrated the Hawley defense with ease during the first half, making her offensive contributions at the free-throw line. 
Steer sisters sink Breckenridge, 66-57
Erin Blaufuss (24) continues to see her minutes spike on the Breckenridge second unit. The freshman center is getting more comfortable in the offense, even attempting a three-pointer when the Nuggets left her open Tuesday. 


Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 